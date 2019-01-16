This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 16 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scotland Six Nations squad includes seven uncapped players

Hookers David Cherry, Jake Kerr and Grant Stewart are among the uncapped players in Gregor Townsend’s selection.

By The42 Team Wednesday 16 Jan 2019, 11:00 AM
25 minutes ago 674 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4442787
Seven uncapped players have been named in the Scotland squad for the 2018 Six Nations.
Image: Jane Barlow
Seven uncapped players have been named in the Scotland squad for the 2018 Six Nations.
Seven uncapped players have been named in the Scotland squad for the 2018 Six Nations.
Image: Jane Barlow

A TRIO OF uncapped hookers have been named in Scotland’s squad for the Six Nations, which sees back row John Hardie make his return.

With Fraser Brown and George Turner injured, hookers David Cherry, Jake Kerr and Grant Stewart are among seven uncapped players selected by head coach Gregor Townsend.

Back row Gary Graham, tighthead prop D’Arcy Rae and centres Sam Johnson and Chris Dean are also in line to win their first caps after being named in the 39-man squad.

Newcastle Falcons’ Hardie, meanwhile, is selected for the first time since last year’s Six Nations.

Jonny Gray and Tommy Seymour could reach a half century of caps for Scotland, who start their tournament against Italy at Murrayfield on 2 February.

“There’s certainly been a lot of improvement from this group of players in recent seasons and I believe there’s much more to come. They’ve a genuine desire to get better and reach their potential in what is a huge year for our sport,” Townsend said.

“In the past 18 months we’ve played 18 Test matches and have introduced 18 new players to Test-level rugby. Once again, our squad features players aiming to take that step, which is a testimony to their performances this season and the growing strength in depth of Scottish rugby.

Scotland v Argentina - Autumn International - BT Murrayfield Stadium Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend. Source: Ian Rutherford

“We are very proud of what a number of our players have achieved since the autumn Tests, particularly with Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors both aiming to make the last eight of the Heineken Champions Cup for the first time and both sitting in strong positions in their respective Guinness Pro14 conferences.

“We’ve also seen some excellent performances from players representing clubs in France and England, which is a credit to their commitment and work ethic.

“It is a privilege for our players to be involved in the Guinness Six Nations, which is such a prestigious tournament and will be highly competitive once again.

“We look forward to taking on the challenge of Italy and working hard as a squad over the next two weeks to deliver a winning performance.”

Scotland squad for 2019 Six Nations

Forwards: Alex Allan (Glasgow Warriors), Adam Ashe (Glasgow Warriors), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), David Cherry (Edinburgh), Allan Dell (Edinburgh), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Gary Graham (Newcastle Falcons), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), John Hardie (Newcastle Falcons), Jake Kerr (Leicester Tigers), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Willem Nel (Edinburgh), D’Arcy Rae (Glasgow Warriors), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), Grant Stewart (Glasgow Warriors), Josh Strauss (Sale Sharks), Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors).

Backs: Chris Dean (Edinburgh), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons), Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Lee Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Greig Laidlaw (captain) (Clermont Auvergne), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors).

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings into Chelsea chants
    Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings into Chelsea chants
    Lloris: Spurs 'ready to fight' for titles without Kane
    PSG star hints at retirement next year
    LEINSTER
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    The Wallabies' loss has been Leinster's immense gain as Fardy shines
    Johnny Sexton ruled out of Wasps clash but 'not far off at all'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ex-Liverpool winger Babel signs for relegation-threatened Fulham
    Ex-Liverpool winger Babel signs for relegation-threatened Fulham
    Spurs confirm lengthy absence for Harry Kane
    The €22 million Cardiff target outscoring Neymar and Cavani in France
    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt's Ireland set for pre-Six Nations camp at Portuguese resort
    Schmidt's Ireland set for pre-Six Nations camp at Portuguese resort
    'I'd like to think I'm ready for the next step but it's up to the coaches to decide'
    Connacht revival presents lead contenders to break into Ireland Six Nations squad

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie