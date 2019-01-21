Townsend forced to call four new players into Scotland's Six Nations squad

Watson sustained the injury during Edinburgh's defeat of Montpellier.

INJURIES HAVE PROMPTED Scotland to add four players to their Six Nations squad, with flanker Hamish Watson dropping out of Gregor Townsend’s group.

Watson sustained a suspected broken hand in Edinburgh’s Heineken Champions Cup win over Montpellier on Friday.

Glasgow Warriors trio Sam Johnson (concussion), Jonny Gray (shoulder) and Ryan Wilson (shoulder) are also dealing with injuries but will remain in camp.

Given those injury concerns, Townsend has called up three further Glasgow players in centre Alex Dunbar, second row Rob Harley and uncapped back row forward Matt Smith.

Another potential debutant, Edinburgh back row Luke Crosbie, completes the quartet of additions to Scotland’s squad ahead of their championship opener against Italy at Murrayfield.

Scotland then host Ireland in round two on Saturday 9 February.

