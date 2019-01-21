This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 21 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Townsend forced to call four new players into Scotland's Six Nations squad

Hamish Watson has dropped out with a hand injury.

By The42 Team Monday 21 Jan 2019, 11:27 AM
1 hour ago 1,375 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4451074
Watson sustained the injury during Edinburgh's defeat of Montpellier.
Image: Inpho
Watson sustained the injury during Edinburgh's defeat of Montpellier.
Watson sustained the injury during Edinburgh's defeat of Montpellier.
Image: Inpho

INJURIES HAVE PROMPTED Scotland to add four players to their Six Nations squad, with flanker Hamish Watson dropping out of Gregor Townsend’s group.

Watson sustained a suspected broken hand in Edinburgh’s Heineken Champions Cup win over Montpellier on Friday.

Glasgow Warriors trio Sam Johnson (concussion), Jonny Gray (shoulder) and Ryan Wilson (shoulder) are also dealing with injuries but will remain in camp.

Given those injury concerns, Townsend has called up three further Glasgow players in centre Alex Dunbar, second row Rob Harley and uncapped back row forward Matt Smith.

Another potential debutant, Edinburgh back row Luke Crosbie, completes the quartet of additions to Scotland’s squad ahead of their championship opener against Italy at Murrayfield.

Scotland then host Ireland in round two on Saturday 9 February.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer
    'Dalglish texts me before matches': Van Dijk praises support of Liverpool legends
    'I accept his decision': Gattuso axes Chelsea-bound Higuain
    LEINSTER
    Clean sweep for the provinces tees up riveting European quarter-finals
    Clean sweep for the provinces tees up riveting European quarter-finals
    'You've got to feel for them when Conan doesn't play and they put O'Brien on'
    Cullen's Leinster look towards 'tricky' Ulster side with many familiar faces
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    TV Wrap - Jose lets slip his vulnerable side with Richard Keys
    TV Wrap - Jose lets slip his vulnerable side with Richard Keys
    'Hugely excited' England boss Southgate cools Manchester United talk
    Solskjaer: I'll remember managing United for the rest of my life
    CHELSEA
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    'He can't run, can't defend, can't assist' - Rio Ferdinand savages Chelsea midfielder
    Jose Mourinho admits he once hid in laundry to skirt ban

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie