Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 31 January, 2019
Australian-born centre selected for Scotland debut against Italy

Sam Johnson of Glasgow Warriors will start against the Italians at Murrayfield on Saturday afternoon.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 1:49 PM
18 minutes ago 880 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4469865
Sam Johnson in possession for Glasgow Warriors during a recent Heineken Champions Cup fixture against Cardiff Blues.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Sam Johnson in possession for Glasgow Warriors during a recent Heineken Champions Cup fixture against Cardiff Blues.
Sam Johnson in possession for Glasgow Warriors during a recent Heineken Champions Cup fixture against Cardiff Blues.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

SAM JOHNSON WILL make his first international appearance when Scotland kick off their Six Nations campaign at home to Italy on Saturday [KO 2.15pm, Virgin Media One].

The Australian-born 25-year-old, who joined Glasgow Warriors from Queensland Reds in 2015, has been selected at inside centre for the game against Conor O’Shea’s side at Murrayfield.

With the likes of Sean Maitland, Fraser Brown, Hamish Watson and Jonny Gray all ruled out through injury, the Scotland team shows six changes in total from their win over Argentina in November.

Jake Kerr (Leicester Tigers) and Gary Graham (Newcastle Falcons) are also in line to make their debuts, having been named among the replacements.

The Italian team is due to be announced later this afternoon.

Scotland (v Italy):

15. Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors)
14. Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors)
13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors)
12. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors)
11. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh)
10. Finn Russell (Racing 92)
9. Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne — captain)

1. Allan Dell (Edinburgh)
2. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh)
3. Willem Nel (Edinburgh)
4. Ben Toolis (Edinburgh)
5. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh)
6. Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs)
7. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh)
8. Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors)

Replacements:

16. Jake Kerr (Leicester Tigers)
17. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors)
18. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh)
19. Gary Graham (Newcastle Falcons)
20. Josh Strauss (Sale Sharks)
21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors)
22. Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors)
23. Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons)

