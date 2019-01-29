Bohemians announce signing of Dundee United midfielder Allardice

SCOTT ALLARDICE IS the latest addition to the Bohemians squad for the 2019 season.

A former Scottish international at U19 level, Allardice joins the SSE Airtricity League club from Scottish Championship outfit Dundee United.

The 20-year-old midfielder made 19 first-team appearances for the club, as well as having loan spells at Scottish League One sides East Fife and Dumbarton.

“He’s had other opportunities in Ireland so we’re delighted to get him in,” Bohs boss Keith Long said of Allardice. “Initially he had been someone we might bring in on loan, so we’re delighted to be able to sign him on a permanent basis for the season.

“He’s a defensive midfielder, good on the ball and can play at the back too. He’s never played League of Ireland football before so, like a number of our new players, it will take him time to find his feet so we have to be patient.

“But he does have the benefit of having played first-team football. He’s played for Dundee United’s first-team and has had successful loan spells. He’s a sensible young lad who is very driven and has made a conscious decision to move country to progress his career.”

Having featured for Dumbarton earlier in the competition, Allardice is ineligible to play for Bohs in Saturday’s Irn-Bru Cup quarter-final against East Fife.

The Dalymount Park side begin their Premier Division campaign at home to newly-promoted Finn Harps on Friday, 15 February.

