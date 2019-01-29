This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bohemians announce signing of Dundee United midfielder Allardice

The 20-year-old joins the Gypsies ahead of the 2019 season, having been on loan at Dumbarton.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 4:30 PM
51 minutes ago 683 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4465532
Scott Allardyce signs for Bohs.
Image: Bohemian FC
Scott Allardyce signs for Bohs.
Scott Allardyce signs for Bohs.
Image: Bohemian FC

SCOTT ALLARDICE IS the latest addition to the Bohemians squad for the 2019 season.

A former Scottish international at U19 level, Allardice joins the SSE Airtricity League club from Scottish Championship outfit Dundee United.

The 20-year-old midfielder made 19 first-team appearances for the club, as well as having loan spells at Scottish League One sides East Fife and Dumbarton.

“He’s had other opportunities in Ireland so we’re delighted to get him in,” Bohs boss Keith Long said of Allardice. “Initially he had been someone we might bring in on loan, so we’re delighted to be able to sign him on a permanent basis for the season.

“He’s a defensive midfielder, good on the ball and can play at the back too. He’s never played League of Ireland football before so, like a number of our new players, it will take him time to find his feet so we have to be patient.

“But he does have the benefit of having played first-team football. He’s played for Dundee United’s first-team and has had successful loan spells. He’s a sensible young lad who is very driven and has made a conscious decision to move country to progress his career.”

Having featured for Dumbarton earlier in the competition, Allardice is ineligible to play for Bohs in Saturday’s Irn-Bru Cup quarter-final against East Fife.

The Dalymount Park side begin their Premier Division campaign at home to newly-promoted Finn Harps on Friday, 15 February.

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Pochettino offers extensive clarification on claim that winning cups 'only builds your ego'
    Pochettino offers extensive clarification on claim that winning cups 'only builds your ego'
    Chelsea's 18-year-old star winger will not leave despite transfer rumours, says Sarri
    Reds defender Van Dijk emerges as a doubt through illness
    IRELAND
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    New and returning faces on the bench as Griggs names Ireland side for England opener
    Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    ENGLAND
    Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell
    Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie