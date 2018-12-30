This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 30 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A magician': Former Wexford footballer Scott Doran dies aged 44

Forward represented the Model County for over 14 seasons.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 30 Dec 2018, 10:48 AM
11 minutes ago 493 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4417695
Scott Doran: one of Wexford's top footballers.
Image: Keith Heneghan/INPHO
Scott Doran: one of Wexford's top footballers.
Scott Doran: one of Wexford's top footballers.
Image: Keith Heneghan/INPHO

FORMER WEXFORD FOOTBALLER Scott Doran has died at the age of 44.

Doran, who made his inter-county debut in 1992, represented the Model County for over 14 seasons and is “nationally recognised as one of our top footballers,” the Wexford county board said in a short statement posted on Sunday.

The Kilmore clubman also spent time in England and lined out for London in the 2004 championship before returning home to the purple and gold.

Former Mayo star Conor Mortimer paid tribute to Doran’s “wand of a left peg”, while Kilmore remembered “the man many refer to as our greatest ever player”.

“From a very early age it was very clear that Scott was a special talent,” they wrote, “whether it was watching this diminutive eight-year-old drive a hurling ball up and down the sports field in Bridgetown with a full-size hurl or watching him kicking the ball back from behind the goal to men’s teams in the pitch in Kilmore, it became very clear very early we had something special on our hands.

Not many kids that age were known simply by their first name but everyone knew who you spoke about when you simply said the name ‘Scott’.

They added: “For anyone lucky enough to see Scott play memories will be plentiful, cherish them as you seen a magician in action. Scott possessed a wand of a left foot, a brain too fast for many and the strength of a lion.

“A dark shadow hangs over the pitch today but when the gates open again in the spring people will again talk about Scott and his many great feats, his goals, his points. We were truly blessed to call him one of our own and Scott will never ever be forgotten.

“Rest easy up there our friend and team mate.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Rangers were better than us, admits Celtic boss Rodgers
    Rangers were better than us, admits Celtic boss Rodgers
    'We're in December and it's better to wait': Allegri dismisses United links for now
    'I almost cried. It was really nice' - Klopp nearly became emotional after Mo Salah's penalty gesture
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Shaw hails huge changes made by 'really positive manager' Solskjaer
    Shaw hails huge changes made by 'really positive manager' Solskjaer
    'I am happy at Juventus': Allegri dismisses speculation linking him to Man United job
    Solskjaer: United can build around 'top class' Pogba
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: Liverpool v Arsenal, Premier League
    As it happened: Liverpool v Arsenal, Premier League
    'It felt like a depression here' - Klopp notes change in lively Liverpool
    'We had some doubts': Emery reveals turning down Salah at PSG
    LEINSTER
    Sexton: Leinster must learn from poor discipline for Toulouse showdown
    Sexton: Leinster must learn from poor discipline for Toulouse showdown
    Van Graan lauds his side's discipline as Munster end 2018 unbeaten at Thomond
    14-man Leinster pay the penalty as Munster win fiery December derby

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie