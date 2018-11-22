SCOTT FARDY SAYS ‘it’s an absolute privilege’ to captain Leinster for the first time at the RDS, as the Australian second row prepares to lead the province against Ospreys tomorrow evening.

In the absence of Johnny Sexton and Rhys Ruddock, who captains Ireland against USA on Saturday, Fardy continues as Leinster skipper having done so for the first time against the Southern Kings last time out.

Fardy speaking to the media today. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The 34-year-old, who is set to make his 30th appearance for the province on Friday, provides experience in an otherwise youthful team named by Leo Cullen for the round nine encounter [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/TG4].

Fardy partners Ross Molony in the second row as Cullen includes seven academy players in his matchday 23, including the uncapped Scott Penny, Jimmy O’Brien and Jack Kelly.

Speaking after this afternoon’s captain’s run, Fardy said it will be a special moment to lead Leinster out in front of the home support tomorrow.

“Every guy here at the moment is 10 years younger than I am at least, 15 years younger some of them,” he joked. “But all have been very enthusiastic and a pleasure to work with over the full course of the pre-season and then the season.

“I’m looking forward to them getting their start and seeing them playing at their best as I’m sure they will tomorrow night.

It’s an absolute privilege to lead these guys out and something I’ll maybe look back on later in my career and be hugely honoured to do so. To do it for the first time at the RDS is special for me as well, to run out here and to lead some young talent and hopefully transition them into playing more footy here and more games at the RDS.

Leinster resume their Pro14 campaign in a strong position in Conference B having won seven of their eight outings to date, but Fardy knows Allen Clarke’s Ospreys will provide a stiff challenge for the defending champions.

“We’ve got to concentrate on ourselves and make sure we’re accurate with what we do and come away with a big performance.”

With over 16,000 tickets sold for the game, he added:”We’re incredibly privileged to have the support we do here at the RDS. The guys don’t take it for granted, that’s for sure.

“To have that many people turn up on a cold Friday night is something we’re hugely grateful for and we’re looking for to putting on a good game for them tomorrow night.”

