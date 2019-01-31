This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish striker Scott Hogan ends disappointing spell at Aston Villa

The Irish international has joined Sheffield United on loan.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 11:30 AM
1 hour ago 2,112 Views 1 Comment
Scott Hogan in action against Bolton Wanderers last November.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Scott Hogan in action against Bolton Wanderers last November.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND striker Scott Hogan has ended his miserable spell at Aston Villa by joining Sheffield United on loan until the end of the season. 

“I’m finally here and I can’t wait to get started”, Hogan told United’s website. There’s no hiding from the fact it’s been a difficult time at Villa, I’ve been there two years and had relative success, but personally it didn’t really happen for me.”

His new manager Chris Wilder hailed his arrival, saying, “he is a player we know a lot about and we are confident that he will be a great addition to what we already have”.

Options at the top end of the pitch are vitally important and in the situation we find ourselves in, Scott offers us a new dimension. Also, Scott had options but he made it clear that he wanted to join us and that goes a long way in my book.

Having bounced around at non-league level, Hogan shot to prominence at Rochdale, for whom he scored 17 times in 33 League Two games in 2013/14. That earned him a move to Brentford, and after a slow start, he caught fire in his third season with 14 goals in 25 games. 

That form led to his move to Villa, signing in January 2017 for £9 million. 

That move didn’t work out, however: he was blighted by injuries and he scored just 10 times in 60 appearances. 

Sheffield United are third in the Championship, three points off Norwich in second. 

