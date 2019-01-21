'Constantly improving' McTominay signs new long-term deal at Manchester United

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE confirmed that Scott McTominay has signed a new deal to keep him at the club until 2023, at least.

The 22-year-old defender/midfielder committed his future to his boyhood club today, putting pen to paper and inking a fresh contract which will see him stay at Old Trafford until June 2023, with the option to extend for a further year.

The Scotland international has made just eight appearances in all competitions this season and had been linked with a loan move to Celtic in the January transfer window.

Born in Lancaster, McTominay has been associated with the Manchester United academy from the age of five after attending the club’s development centre in Preston.

From there, he powered through the underage ranks and signed his first professional contact in July 2012. He made his senior debut in May 2017 under Jose Mourinho.

He’s featured 33 times in all competitions for United since then.

✍️ We are delighted to announce Scott McTominay has extended his contract with #MUFC until June 2023, with the option to sign for a further year.



Congratulations, @McTominay10! 🙌 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 21, 2019

“Manchester United has been my life since the age of five and playing for the club I’ve always supported is all I’ve ever wanted to do,” he said.

“I’m still young and I’m learning all the time from the manager, his coaching staff and from the world-class players in the squad. I can’t wait to continue my progress at this great club.”

Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added:

“Scott has been with the club from a very young age, he has progressed through our Academy ranks and has made fantastic progress in the last couple of years.

“Scott is a young midfielder and is constantly improving. He’s an intelligent player and wants to learn all the time.

“I am delighted he has signed a new contract and there is no doubt that he has a bright future ahead of him.”

