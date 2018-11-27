Crusaders coach Robertson would 'take a good look' at All Blacks job

CRUSADERS HEAD COACH Scott Robertson — considered as one of the leading contenders to replace Steve Hansen as All Blacks boss — will take a ‘good look’ at the role if it becomes available after the 2019 World Cup.

Hansen, who is out of contract following next year’s tournament in Japan, is expected to announce a decision on his future in the coming weeks, while Joe Schmidt appears to have exited the race by stating he will quit coaching once his time with Ireland ends.

Robertson with Crusaders assistant coach Ronan O'Gara. Source: Photosport/John Davidson/INPHO

Robertson, the former All Black flanker, has guided the Crusaders to back-to-back Super Rugby titles and is one of the candidates in the running to replace Hansen should the 59-year-old decide to step away from the job after six years.

Speaking to local media on Tuesday, Robertson — who is out of contract with the Christchurch club next year — said: “The All Blacks job doesn’t come up too often. When it does, you have to have a real good look at it.

“The decision from Steve (Hansen) will play a really big part of it. The biggest thing for me, that’s served me well, is the patience side of it, and the ability to get your timing right.

I’ve got a great job at the moment and I’ve got a big decision in the next three or four months — what’s going to happen in 2020, and I’ll just see where the cards fall with other coaches and just see what opportunities there are.

Meanwhile, Robertson has paid tribute to Schmidt after the Kiwi’s decision to put his coaching career on hold to spend more time with his family after the World Cup.

“He’s a great coach, and obviously he’s made a family decision,” the 44-year-old added.

“He might just need a year or two before he fills the tank again, but I know international rugby does take its toll.

“It’s rare that you go out on your own terms, and he’s gone out on his own terms this time. Good on him. It’s a big call and he’s done the right thing for him and his family.”

