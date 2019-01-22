This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 22 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two-time All-Ireland winner Callanan named as Tipperary captain for 2019

Star forward Noel McGrath has been selected as vice-captain for the year.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 22 Jan 2019, 8:26 PM
10 minutes ago 280 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4454151
Drom & Inch clubman Callanan will lead Tipperary in 2019.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Drom & Inch clubman Callanan will lead Tipperary in 2019.
Drom & Inch clubman Callanan will lead Tipperary in 2019.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

TWO-TIME ALL-Ireland winner Seamus Callanan has been named captain of the Tipperary hurlers for the 2019 season, while Noel McGrath will be the team’s vice-captain.

The triple All-Star Callanan, who has struggled with a back injury in recent times, takes over from Pádraic Maher who skippered the Premier County last year.

Tipperary endured a difficult season in 2018, losing the National League final to Kilkenny before crashing out of the All-Ireland competition during the Munster round-robin series on the back of a defeat to Clare in June.

They were also defeated by Limerick and drew with Cork and Waterford during the provincial competition. 

Loughmore-Castleiney’s McGrath has been selected as the team’s vice-captain for 2019 as Tipperary prepare to begin the Allianz National League under new manager Liam Sheedy.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    LEINSTER
    Analysis: Connacht's clever bounce-back attack cuts Bordeaux apart
    Analysis: Connacht's clever bounce-back attack cuts Bordeaux apart
    O'Brien loving journey from half-time mini to big-hitting centre
    Contepomi: Sexton won't be fazed by Eddie Jones 'showbiz'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    TV Wrap - Jose lets slip his vulnerable side with Richard Keys
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer
    CHELSEA
    Ashley Cole to reunite with former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby
    Ashley Cole to reunite with former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    'He can't run, can't defend, can't assist' - Rio Ferdinand savages Chelsea midfielder
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Spurs' injury woes continue as Alli is ruled out until March
    Spurs' injury woes continue as Alli is ruled out until March
    Sam Allardyce bemoans number of foreign coaches working in English football
    'Man Utd obviously weren't trying for Mourinho' - Neville doubts Red Devils' title credentials

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie