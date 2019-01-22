Two-time All-Ireland winner Callanan named as Tipperary captain for 2019

TWO-TIME ALL-Ireland winner Seamus Callanan has been named captain of the Tipperary hurlers for the 2019 season, while Noel McGrath will be the team’s vice-captain.

The triple All-Star Callanan, who has struggled with a back injury in recent times, takes over from Pádraic Maher who skippered the Premier County last year.

Tipperary endured a difficult season in 2018, losing the National League final to Kilkenny before crashing out of the All-Ireland competition during the Munster round-robin series on the back of a defeat to Clare in June.

They were also defeated by Limerick and drew with Cork and Waterford during the provincial competition.

We wish to announce that the Tipperary senior hurling captain for 2019 is Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch) and vice captain is Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) January 22, 2019 Source: Tipperary GAA /Twitter

Loughmore-Castleiney’s McGrath has been selected as the team’s vice-captain for 2019 as Tipperary prepare to begin the Allianz National League under new manager Liam Sheedy.

