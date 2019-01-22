Two-time All-Ireland winner Callanan named as Tipperary captain for 2019

TWO-TIME ALL-Ireland winner Seamus Callanan has been named captain of the Tipperary hurlers for the 2019 season, while Noel McGrath will be the team’s vice-captain.
The triple All-Star Callanan, who has struggled with a back injury in recent times, takes over from Pádraic Maher who skippered the Premier County last year.
Tipperary endured a difficult season in 2018, losing the National League final to Kilkenny before crashing out of the All-Ireland competition during the Munster round-robin series on the back of a defeat to Clare in June.
They were also defeated by Limerick and drew with Cork and Waterford during the provincial competition.
Loughmore-Castleiney’s McGrath has been selected as the team’s vice-captain for 2019 as Tipperary prepare to begin the Allianz National League under new manager Liam Sheedy.
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
COMMENTS