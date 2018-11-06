'Football has to stick together': Seamus Coleman explains reason for €5,000 donation to Sean Cox

EVERTON DEFENDER SEAMUS Coleman has explained his reason for making a sizeable donation to injured Liverpool supporter Sean Cox, outlining that rivalries like the one between the two Merseyside clubs needed to be set aside.

The Ireland captain pledged €5,000 to a fund set up to help pay for Mr Cox’s medical expenses after he was attacked by an AS Roma supporter before their Champions League semi-final at Anfield back in April.

“We have to be together,” the defender told the Press Assocation. “I think football is great for sticking together. Rivalries go out the window with stuff like that; you don’t see a crest or a jersey, you see a man who came to support his team and unfortunately it didn’t end too well for him that night.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Andy Robertson hold a banner for Sean Cox after a friendly at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Source: Niall Carson

“Thankfully there is a fundraising page and I don’t know the ins and outs of how he is but hopefully they can raise some money for him.”

The Donegal native’s attention was brought to the fundraising initiative after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also made a €5,000 donation last month.

I saw on social media the Liverpool manager had donated some money and saw there was a link to a GoFundMe page,” explained Coleman.

“I wanted to put my name to it because sometimes that raises more publicity. That’s what the Liverpool manager did.

“You think: ‘Do you put your name towards it or not?’ because you might get people saying: ‘He might have put more money in’ or whatever.

The 30-year-old joined Everton from Sligo Rovers in 2009. Source: EMPICS Sport

“It’s not about Liverpool and Everton, this is about a man who unfortunately was part of something he did not intend to be. I’ve had people in the street, Liverpool fans, stop me and say ‘Thanks very much’.”

The 53-year-old Liverpool supporter suffered serious brain injuries from the assault on 24 April. After receiving specialist care in the UK, he was flown back to Ireland where he has since been under care at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.

Close to €220,000 has already been raised towards Mr Cox’s medical costs, with a charity match between Dublin and Meath also announced today to help cover the expenses.

