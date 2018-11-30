This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 30 November, 2018
Seamus Coleman stresses that Everton must end Merseyside derby woes

‘This is a massive game for our city and we’ve been on the receiving end too many times.’

By Emma Duffy Friday 30 Nov 2018, 4:33 PM
Seamus Coleman (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Seamus Coleman (file pic).
Seamus Coleman (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

IRELAND AND EVERTON star Seamus Coleman has urged his Toffees side to “turn up and do their talking on the pitch” as they look to end a major drought against Liverpool this weekend.

If are were to come out on top at Anfield on Sunday, it would put a 19-year wait for a win there to bed — their last victory on enemy territory coming in 1999.

Everton haven’t beaten Liverpool in any competition since 2010, with the Reds winning eight of the subsequent 17 clashes and the other nine meetings ending in a draw.

Without an away Merseyside derby victory in the Premier League in the 21st century, Coleman admits that the record is not good enough and must be rectified.

“It [our last win] was a long time ago,” Coleman, who’s captain in the absence of Phil Jagielka and Leighton Baines, told Sky Sports.

“We need to look forward and we need to give the new players a bit of a taste of what it’s like to win one of these games, and the fans as well.

“It’s easy to come in here and say all the right things in an interview, I’m sure we have done over the last five or 10 years and not turned up on the day.

“We need to turn up on Sunday and do our talking on the pitch. This is a massive game for our city and we’ve been on the receiving end too many times. There’ll be a few tackles going in this weekend but we’re looking forward to playing our game.

“The manager sets up to try to win the game, no matter who we’ve played this season, and that’ll be no different I’m sure on Sunday.”

The feeling around Goodison Park of late has changed with some new additions, and under the watchful eye of Marco Silva. A result on Sunday — which would come as a surprise — could lift Everton within three points of the top four.

And while a win over their rivals Liverpool would be huge, Donegal man Coleman has his sights set on things further down the line too.

“It feels like [a club that's going places], being around the training ground with the improvements being made every day to the facilities, the owner and money we’re spending – which in my time at Everton hasn’t been the case.

“It’s about getting it right, bringing in the right players and I think we did that in this window. The next thing for the club is winning a trophy, that’s what you want as a player.

“It’s great to finish as high up the league as you possibly can, but for a club like Everton to win an FA Cup would be amazing. It would mean a lot to the fans, and a lot to me.”

