'I go a little bit mad': Coleman enjoys long-awaited Everton goal

The Ireland captain scored his first Everton goal since January 2017 in the 3-1 win over Brighton today.

By The42 Team Saturday 3 Nov 2018, 8:40 PM
Coleman enjoyed his goal.
Image: Getty Images
Coleman enjoyed his goal.
Coleman enjoyed his goal.
Image: Getty Images

EVERTON CAPTAIN SEAMUS Coleman conceded he goes “a little bit mad” with his goal celebrations after he scored in the Toffees’ 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Coleman put in an impressive display in Saturday’s contest at Goodison Park, and capped off his performance with a well-taken goal five minutes into the second half – his first for Everton since January 2017.

The strike put Everton back in front after Lewis Dunk had cancelled out Richarlison’s opener, with the Brazil forward making sure of the points late on.

And Coleman acknowledged that his euphoric celebration – running towards the Gwladys Street end of Goodison before cupping his ears to the home support – was a response to what has been a frustrating spell.

“I was out injured for a year,” said Coleman, who broke his leg on international duty with Republic of Ireland in March 2017.

“That makes it sound a bit longer. I was a little bit disappointed with my last performance. Every time I score a goal I go a little bit mad.

“It was a frustrating time to be out and this season I’ve had a few niggles. The fitter I get the more chances I’m sure I’ll get.

“We were a little bit disappointed after the Manchester United game and it was important to put it right. I thought we controlled most of the game.”

Everton were dominant throughout, with Idrissa Gueye hitting the post prior to Coleman’s goal, while Theo Walcott and Gylfi Sigurdsson also passed up great chances, and Marco Silva believes his side are starting to click into gear having won four of their last five league games.

“I’m really satisfied. I’m sure it was our best performance at home this season. We did well, we deserved the three points,” Silva said.

“We scored three goals and could have had more. Our players performed really well from the first minute. We started well and created chances, the first 30 minutes was really good.

“The only thing I didn’t like was the corner [for Brighton's goal]. When we planned and worked on those moments through the week, we knew they are strong in those situations. We have to do better. It’s something we have to keep working on.”

Everton’s win also brought an end to Brighton’s three-match winning streak, but Chris Hughton refused to be too downbeat.

“We were away from home and up against a team that I think will push for the top six,” he said.

“Sometimes you have to accept that, dust yourselves down and make sure you’re ready for the next game.”

