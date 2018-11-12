This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 12 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Keith has played 30-40 times for Ireland and I would never have a go at someone's ability'

Seamus Coleman has elaborated on his remarks made in relation to the pundit last month.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 12 Nov 2018, 5:28 PM
1 hour ago 4,688 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4335524
Seamus Coleman felt Keith Andrews' recent remarks about the Irish team were unduly harsh.
Seamus Coleman felt Keith Andrews' recent remarks about the Irish team were unduly harsh.
Seamus Coleman felt Keith Andrews' recent remarks about the Irish team were unduly harsh.

IRELAND CAPTAIN SEAMUS Coleman has elaborated on recent remarks he made in response to criticism of the team from former international Keith Andrews.

Last month, after Andrews, while working as a pundit, suggested the side looked “clueless” under manager Martin O’Neill, the Everton full-back responded to the analyst in an interview with Off the Ball.

“We’re going through a tough time. Keith has been part of teams himself that could have been questioned at times,” he said.

“It’s very easy from a pundit’s position. I’ve to bite my tongue at times. Keith has got a job to do, Keith has really taken to punditry.

“He might have been trying to make a name for himself by being a little bit harsh the other night. That’s his job, that’s his role.

“When he was a player it was his job to get on the ball and make things happen and at times he didn’t do that.

Sometimes it’s hard to take that criticism, Keith would say the same when he was a player, he got plenty of criticism and would have agreed it was hard to take.”

But speaking at a press conference today, Coleman elaborated on his remarks in relation to the former Wolves and Blackburn midfielder.

“The Keith one in particular, I was at home, I wasn’t with the squad for the game so I was watching it on the TV,” he explained. “I’m captain of the team, my job is to look after my corner. Everyone else’s job is to look after their own. That night in particular, I just thought Keith was a little bit harsh. Some people might say he was being fair, but I thought he was being harsh.”

While not being impressed with his specific criticism on the night, Coleman insisted he was not trying to rubbish Andrews’ achievements as a footballer by responding in the manner that he did.

“I just wanted to stick up for my corner, and it seemed then that I was having a go at Keith as a player. What I said was that at times Keith himself didn’t get on the ball and it was never having a go at him as a player.

I’m saying he had instructions from a manager and we didn’t see that out. Keith has played 30-40 times for Ireland and I would never have a go at someone’s ability and a football player especially, someone who’s done as well as he did in his career to play for his country for so long and to be such an important part of this team.

“But I think as well as that, having played with Keith, it’s always harder to hear criticism from someone who you’ve played with. 

“As I said at the time, his job’s a pundit now and I think he’s doing really well in that regard. It’s just on that, after the game, we got beat — I’m captain of the lads, I’m not there to help them, and I’m watching that. I’m going to stick up for my corner as well. We’re a tight-knit group and we’ll always stick together as a team.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'You can't lie about it and say it's just another game': Sexton eyes more history
    'You can't lie about it and say it's just another game': Sexton eyes more history
    'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion
    Sexton backs 'smart' call to plan for All Blacks showdown without Murray
    FOOTBALL
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    Interim manager leads rejuvenated Real Madrid to fourth successive win
    The game that all of Argentina has been talking about ends in a draw
    IRELAND
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    Schmidt says Ireland 'need to get the car tuned' as All Blacks arrive in Dublin
    Impressive first start for Addison after being catapulted in for Henshaw
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    Forget the title, derby defeat leaves Man Utd fighting for top four
    Man City already one of the best Premier League teams ever, but are their achievements tainted?
    MANCHESTER CITY
    'City aren't Man Utd's biggest problem' - Top-four gap now the fear for Neville
    'City aren't Man Utd's biggest problem' - Top-four gap now the fear for Neville
    Guardiola glad as Man City overcome derby 'fear' to beat United
    Mourinho blames Man United's mistakes on mental pressure

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie