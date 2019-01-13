Seamus Coleman recalled to Everton starting XI after recent omission

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL SEAMUS Coleman has returned to Everton’s starting XI after being consigned to the bench recently.

Jonjoe Kenny was preferred in both the 1-0 Premier League loss to Leicester and the 2-1 FA Cup victory over Lincoln, but the 30-year-old is back in the side for today’s clash with Bournemouth.

Coleman, who has been a regular in the side since the 2010-11 season, received criticism from Toffees fans for some of his performances this season, and the player himself has admitted to not always being at his best following a year out injured, after breaking his leg for Ireland in a March 2017 World Cup qualifier against Wales.

Ex-Ireland international Kevin Kilbane recently suggested Coleman may need to “modify” his game to secure his long-term future at Goodison Park.

“I still think he can get forward and he can get in advanced positions,” Kilbane told Off The Ball’s official YouTube channel.

“I think physically to do the things he has done through his career… I may be proved wrong but I think his game and I think with everyone’s game, we all have to modify our game [at some stage].”

