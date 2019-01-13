This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Seamus Coleman recalled to Everton starting XI after recent omission

The Ireland international is at right-back today for his side’s clash with Bournemouth.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 2:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,598 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4437766
Seamus Coleman had a spell out of Everton's side recently.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport
Seamus Coleman had a spell out of Everton's side recently.
Seamus Coleman had a spell out of Everton's side recently.
Image: EMPICS Sport

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL SEAMUS Coleman has returned to Everton’s starting XI after being consigned to the bench recently.

Jonjoe Kenny was preferred in both the 1-0 Premier League loss to Leicester and the 2-1 FA Cup victory over Lincoln, but the 30-year-old is back in the side for today’s clash with Bournemouth.

Coleman, who has been a regular in the side since the 2010-11 season, received criticism from Toffees fans for some of his performances this season, and the player himself has admitted to not always being at his best following a year out injured, after breaking his leg for Ireland in a March 2017 World Cup qualifier against Wales.

Ex-Ireland international Kevin Kilbane recently suggested Coleman may need to “modify” his game to secure his long-term future at Goodison Park.

“I still think he can get forward and he can get in advanced positions,” Kilbane told Off The Ball’s official YouTube channel.

“I think physically to do the things he has done through his career… I may be proved wrong but I think his game and I think with everyone’s game, we all have to modify our game [at some stage].”

