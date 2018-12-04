This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 4 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Limerick hurling stalwart Hickey announces his inter-county retirement

Seamus Hickey made his debut for the county back in 2006.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 4 Dec 2018, 9:26 AM
1 hour ago 2,652 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4374275
Limerick defender Seamus Hickey.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Limerick defender Seamus Hickey.
Limerick defender Seamus Hickey.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SEAMUS HICKEY HAS decided to go out at the top.

The 31-year-old announced his retirement from Limerick duty this morning, just months after the county won their first All-Ireland hurling crown since 1973.

The Murroe-Boher native made his debut for the Treaty in 2006, won Young Hurler of the Year the following season, the Munster crown in 2013 and an All-Star in 2014.

Hickey mainly featured as a substitute during the 2018 championship campaign, with his last appearance arriving off the bench against Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final.

It was a busy year for Hickey as his wife Ellen gave birth to twin boys in March.

“It has been God’s great blessing and an enormous privilege to wear the Limerick jersey from my teenage years through my entire adult life,” Hickey said in a statement released through the GPA.

“It is an even greater blessing to have been part of an incredible group of people in 2018 and to deliver to Limerick what the proud sporting county deserved: the Liam McCarthy.

“I have now decided to step away from the Limerick senior hurling panel. I am eternally grateful to my club Murroe Boher, to the GPA for their incredible support and guidance, to the exceptional teammates I’ve had, the inspiring managers, the perennially selfless backroom teams, the successes, the failures and everything I have learned along the way. 

“It was all made possible by the phenomenal support I receive constantly from my extraordinary wife and children, my parents and my family. They have given so much of themselves so that I could live my dream. My dream off the field has now grown bigger than the one on it and I look forward to being the very best husband, father, brother and son I can be.

“God is good, Luimneach abú!”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    'The level of sexism is unreal' - Andy Murray furious after 'twerk' comment at Ballon d'Or
    'The level of sexism is unreal' - Andy Murray furious after 'twerk' comment at Ballon d'Or
    'I won a Europa League, a World Cup, what else do I have to do to win the Ballon d'Or?'
    'From now on, everything will be fine again': Klopp predicts bright Reds future for Origi
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    He was our best player, by far â Pochettino absolves 20-year-old Spurs defender of derby blame
    He was our best player, by far – Pochettino absolves 20-year-old Spurs defender of derby blame
    Klopp charged for celebration of Liverpool's injury-time winner in the Merseyside derby
    Man United 'a million miles from top four', warns Gary Neville
    BOXING
    Wilder 'very interested' in Joshua unification fight, says American's co-manager
    Wilder 'very interested' in Joshua unification fight, says American's co-manager
    'He's going to get his running shoes out': Fury expects Wilder to duck a rematch
    Adonis Stevenson's condition improves 'towards stable' following title fight KO

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie