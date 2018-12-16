This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 16 December, 2018
Rivals unite as Sean Cox fundraiser sees Meath overcome All-Ireland champions Dublin

The rival counties united to raise funds for Sean Cox, who was attacked before a Liverpool game in April.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 16 Dec 2018, 4:17 PM
24 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4398753
Dublin's Brian Fenton with Graham Reilly of Meath.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Dublin's Brian Fenton with Graham Reilly of Meath.
Dublin's Brian Fenton with Graham Reilly of Meath.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Meath 0-16

Dublin 1-11

MEATH RECORDED A two point victory over All-Ireland champions Dublin on Sunday afternoon at Páirc Tailteann, as the two rival counties united together to raise much-needed funds for Sean Cox.

The father-of-three was brutally attacked unprovoked prior to Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final meeting with AS Roma in April, with all funds from Sunday’s match going towards his aid and medical expenses.

Andy McEntee’s men went into the half-time interval three points to the good. A second-half goal from promising young Dublin forward Stephen Smith saw Jim Gavin’s side reduce the deficit, however the Royals would hold on to secure a 0-16 to 1-11 win.

Martina, Emma and Shauna Cox with Jim Gavin and Andy McEntee Martina Cox, wife of Sean Cox, with their daughters Emma and Shauna alongside Jim Gavin and Andy McEntee. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Both teams hold up a sign in support of Sean Cox before the game Both teams hold up a sign in support of Sean Cox before the game. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Paddy Small makes his way through the guard of honour Dublin's Paddy Small makes his way through the guard of honour. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Thousands attended the fundraiser for the St Peter’s Dunboyne GAA clubman, with all proceeds helping Mr Cox in his recovery.

The 53-year-old was left in a coma following April’s attack, suffering serious brain injuries as a result of the assault outside Anfield eight months ago, with his recovery ongoing at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire. 

A number of fundraisers and donations have helped towards his medical expenses, with Ireland captain Seamus Coleman, Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool Football Club, AS Roma and its club president Jim Pallotta all making sizeable contributions in recent months.

Supporters can still make a donation towards Cox’s ongoing medical costs through a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than €537,000.

Sean McMahon with Michael Newman Dublin's Sean McMahon with Michael Newman of Meath. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Darren Gavin with Brian Menton Dublin's Darren Gavin battles for possession with Brian Menton. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Martina Cox is presented with a cheque by John Kavanagh, Fergus McNulty and Peter O'Halloran Martina Cox is presented with a cheque by John Kavanagh, Vice Chairman of Meath GAA, Fergus McNulty, Chairman of St Peter's Dunboyne, and Peter O'Halloran, Chairman Meath GAA. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Aaron Gallagher

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

