Rivals unite as Sean Cox fundraiser sees Meath overcome All-Ireland champions Dublin

Meath 0-16
Dublin 1-11
MEATH RECORDED A two point victory over All-Ireland champions Dublin on Sunday afternoon at Páirc Tailteann, as the two rival counties united together to raise much-needed funds for Sean Cox.
The father-of-three was brutally attacked unprovoked prior to Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final meeting with AS Roma in April, with all funds from Sunday’s match going towards his aid and medical expenses.
Andy McEntee’s men went into the half-time interval three points to the good. A second-half goal from promising young Dublin forward Stephen Smith saw Jim Gavin’s side reduce the deficit, however the Royals would hold on to secure a 0-16 to 1-11 win.
Thousands attended the fundraiser for the St Peter’s Dunboyne GAA clubman, with all proceeds helping Mr Cox in his recovery.
The 53-year-old was left in a coma following April’s attack, suffering serious brain injuries as a result of the assault outside Anfield eight months ago, with his recovery ongoing at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.
A number of fundraisers and donations have helped towards his medical expenses, with Ireland captain Seamus Coleman, Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool Football Club, AS Roma and its club president Jim Pallotta all making sizeable contributions in recent months.
Supporters can still make a donation towards Cox’s ongoing medical costs through a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than €537,000.
COMMENTS (2)