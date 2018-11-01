Liverpool raise €67,000 for Sean Cox appeal after Anfield campaign

LIVERPOOL FC HAS today announced the club and its supporters has raised £59,104 (€67,000) for the Sean Cox appeal following a fundraising campaign at Anfield last weekend.

The 53-year-old, originally from Dublin but living in Dunboyne, County Meath, was seriously injured before a Champions League semi-final near Anfield on 24 April.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Andrew Robertson with a banner for Sean Cox after Liverpool's game in Dublin in August. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Suffering severe brain injuries from the brutal assault, Cox is currently attempting to make a slow recovery at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Cardiff City, Liverpool made an appeal for donations through a bucket collection and a total of £28,725.17 was collected around the ground by volunteers from LFC and Spirit of Shankly.

In addition, the LFC Foundation — the club’s official charity — has matched the funds raised as well as donating proceeds of £1,653.75 from the matchday fundraising lottery held at the game — taking the overall total to £59,104.

“LFC would again like to thank everyone who participated in the collection, either as collectors or donors, while club officials remain in dialogue with the Cox family regarding initiatives to support them,” Liverpool said.

Supporters can still make a donation towards Cox’s ongoing medical costs through a GoFundMe page, which has raised almost €168,000.

