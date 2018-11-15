Roma club president to make €150,000 donation towards family of Sean Cox

AS ROMA CLUB president James Pallotta will make a €150,000 donation towards the family of Sean Cox, who was hospitalised after being attacked prior to Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final against the Italian club last April.

The Serie A side will donate €100,000 through its Roma Cares foundation, while Pallotta has also decided to make a personal donation of €50,000 on top of the initial sum.

The 53-year-old father of three was left in a coma after being attacked outside Anfield before Roma’s Champions League first-leg against Liverpool seven months ago.

Today’s announcement comes after club officials flew to Ireland on Friday to meet with Sean’s wife Martina and representatives helping to manage the family’s fundraising efforts.

James Pallotta pictured at the Stadio Olimpico during Roma's Champions League semi-final second-leg against Liverpool. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Roma have also agreed to work with the Cox family on further fundraising initiatives in the future that will help cover ongoing costs for his medial expenses over a multi-year period.

“Everyone at the club was shocked and saddened by what happened to Sean Cox outside Anfield and the huge impact it’s had on not just him but also his wife, his children and his family and friends,” explained Roma Managing Director Mauro Baldissoni.

Back in April we wrote to Mrs Cox to offer any help or support we could provide at a time that was right for the family. Now, having sat down on Friday with Martina and listened to the long journey Sean still has ahead of him, we wanted to make a donation that will help support Sean’s ongoing rehabilitation costs.”

Roma club president Pallotta added: “What happened to Sean Cox should never happen to anyone attending a football match. Our thoughts today, as they have been from day one, are with Sean, Martina and their whole family. We all hope Sean makes as full a recovery as possible.”

“Our life has been turned upside down by what has happened to Sean,” said Martina Cox.

#ASRoma and club president Jim Pallotta have today announced that they will donate an initial sum of €150,000 to the family of Liverpool fan #SeanCox to help with his medical and rehabilitation costs pic.twitter.com/D50D1SSiCD — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) November 15, 2018

“There is no sign of Sean being able to return home any time soon and even with extensive specialist rehabilitation efforts, which will take years, he will require care for the rest of his life.”

Mrs Cox added: “We are hugely appreciative of today’s donation by AS Roma and Mr Pallotta, and more particularly by committing to meaningful assistance over the coming years with the struggle Sean is facing into.”

A number of fundraisers have been organised to help raise money in aid of Sean Cox in the last number of months, with over €397,000 already raised on the official GoFundMe page.

All-Ireland champions Dublin and Meath will face off in a challenge match on 16 December, while nationwide staff in Dunnes Stores will wear their team colours tomorrow in a fundraiser towards Mr Cox’s medical expenses.

