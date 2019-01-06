This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 6 January, 2019
After two Connacht titles and 178 appearances, one of Roscommon's longest-serving players retires

Defender Sean McDermott announced his decision today.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 2:29 PM
1 hour ago 3,021 Views 1 Comment
Roscommon defender Sean McDermott.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Roscommon defender Sean McDermott.
Roscommon defender Sean McDermott.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ROSCOMMON DEFENDER SEAN McDermott has announced his decision to retire from inter-county duty after a lengthy career. 

The Western Gaels clubman won two Connacht senior medals, in 2010 and 2017, while he made 178 appearances for the Rossies.

McDermott made his debut against Leitrim in 2005 and featured for a final time as a substitute in the Super 8s defeat to Dublin at Croke Park.

“It has been a great honour to play for Roscommon over the past 17 years, from minor level through to senior, and I have been privileged to have met, and played with, some great people along the way,” McDermott said in a statement on the Roscommon GAA website.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all players and management teams, past and present, whom I have been involved with and wish them all good health and success in the future.

“I would also like to sincerely thank my club Western Gaels for all their help and support throughout my time with Roscommon, and I look forward to playing with them for many years to come.

“To the Roscommon supporters; a massive thank you for all the support over the years, through good times and bad.

“Finally, to my family. I will be forever grateful for everything you have done for me. Your support, loyalty and understanding allowed me to play for Roscommon at the highest level, and for this, I thank you sincerely.

“I am looking forward to my next chapter in life, as I build on the success of the business, I have recently started in Ballaghaderreen, and which allows me to channel my passion and skills as a barber. 

“It was a huge honour to play for Roscommon for so long and I have nothing but great memories. 

“I am now looking forward to becoming a great supporter in the years ahead.”

