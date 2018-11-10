Sean O'Brien broke his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina

SEAN O’BRIEN SUFFERED a broken arm in Ireland’s win over Argentina in Dublin, head coach Joe Schmidt has confirmed.

The Leinster openside took a heavy blow to his right arm while tackling in the first half of Ireland’s 28-17 victory and was replaced by Dan Leavy.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

31-year-old O’Brien was in clear pain as he left the pitch and will now miss the remainder of the November Tests, including next weekend’s clash with the All Blacks, due to his arm injury.

Ireland head coach Schmidt confirmed the bad news to RTÉ post-match at the Aviva Stadium and said O’Brien will require surgery.

Schmidt will take some comfort from the superb performance of Leavy off the bench but the arm break is cruel luck for O’Brien, who has had a torrid time with injuries in recent years.

O’Brien missed out on Ireland’s success last season as he struggled with hip and shoulder injuries.

There were further injury concerns for Ireland in the shape of Kieran Marmion, who limped off in the second half, and Robbie Henshaw, who pulled out of the game after feeling hamstring tightness during the warmup.

More to follow…

