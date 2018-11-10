This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 10 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack

The 31-year-old Tullow man is back in Ireland’s seven shirt after a year-long absence.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 10 Nov 2018, 8:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,649 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4332079

THE PUMAS KNOW he’s going to be a handful, the Kiwis don’t like playing against him and his Irish team-mates have a feeling he’s going to make an instant impact on his return to Test rugby.

Sean O’Brien will be back in an Ireland jersey this evening and he’s likely to get a warm welcome at the Aviva Stadium.

Sean O'Brien O'Brien hasn't played for Ireland since last November. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The expectation is that O’Brien, who has been ticking along so far this season with Leinster, will burst into his best and loudest performance of the campaign against Argentina in Dublin [KO 6.30pm, RTÉ/Channel 4].

The 31-year-old is keen to make up for lost time, having missed Ireland’s Grand Slam success and series win in Australia last season.

His most recent Test cap came this time last year against today’s opposition, the Pumas. In the meantime, Dan Leavy has emerged as a force in the international arena and his return to the Ireland bench after recent injury travails is sure to stoke the fire underneath O’Brien even higher.

“The surprise for me is probably Sean O’Brien,” said former Ireland international Stephen Ferris on Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42 this week after Schmidt named a starting back row of O’Brien, Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander.

“I watched him play against Benetton for Leinster and he just got about his work, didn’t do anything too fancy, just had a solid game.

“Joe has thrown him in here to test him, to see exactly where he’s at and see if he can pick up the form of the Lions tour when he was absolutely amazing. Sean’s injury profile over the last couple of years hasn’t been great.

“I think this is the opportunity Joe has given Sean, saying, ‘Right, I’m giving you a chance here. This could possibly be your last chance’ because coming into a World Cup year, if he’s not going to perform over the next few weeks, there’s plenty of guys there that are playing superb rugby.”

O’Brien has tended to rise to challenges of this kind in the past and he is a player that Schmidt has real faith in.

Sean Cronin, Sean O'Brien and Cian Healy share a joke O'Brien and Ireland after their team photo yesterday. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Think back to Ireland’s clash with the All Blacks in Dublin in 2016, two weekends after their Chicago win, when O’Brien came into the team with very little rugby in his legs after returning from a hamstring injury and delivered a superb display.

“Seanie brings a bit of edge,” said Ireland captain Rory Best of the Tullow man. “He’s rough and he’s ready and, for years, what you see is what you get and who knows what way his body is because he shows you nothing and that’s the way he is on the pitch.

“You know he won’t take a backward step. You could throw Seanie into an international when he hasn’t played in a year and you will get the same level of performance from him because he is just mentally so tough and he expects everyone around him to be the same as him.

“That’s what he does, he drives that mental toughness, that edge, and it’s always great. You always feel when Seanie’s in the team that you have a really good chance of winning the game.”

As such, it would be no great surprise for O’Brien to produce his best performance of the season today against the Pumas and put himself in line for a start against the All Blacks in a week’s time.

The Kiwis certainly have great respect for O’Brien, even more so after his excellence on the Lions tour last year.

“I’ve got a lot of time for Sean,” said Richie McCaw, the legendary All Blacks captain, this week.

“He’s a tough dude to play against and he’s got a good rugby nous. He knows where to be but he’s a physically strong bloke as well and he certainly makes an impact.

Sean O'Brien and Dan Leavy Dan Leavy will look to keep the pressure on O'Brien. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“I always remember the 2013 game and it was one of the toughest matches I had just in terms of the physicality and the breakdown work that went on.”

Tomorrow, Pablo Matera will line out for Argentina at openside – although wearing the six shirt – as he captains his country for the first time.

The 25-year-old knows he’s likely to have his hands full playing against O’Brien.

“He’s a great player, he’s one of the best back rows in the world,” said Matera yesterday. 

“At this level, you always have good back rows every Saturday and he’s a really good player. It’s going to be really challenging for sure.”


Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'Years ago everything was done through fear of losing': Earls admires healthy confidence of new breed
    'Years ago everything was done through fear of losing': Earls admires healthy confidence of new breed
    'Johnny doesn't play bad games, his 7/10 is a poor game'
    Poll: Who do you think will win tonight's Ireland-Argentina match?
    FOOTBALL
    McGoldrick misses penalty as Blades and Owls play out derby draw
    McGoldrick misses penalty as Blades and Owls play out derby draw
    Staying put! Sterling signs Manchester City contract extension worth up to £300,000 a week
    Henderson and Keita hand Liverpool timely fitness boosts after shaking off hamstring problems
    IRELAND
    'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack
    'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack
    Cunning plans, 900kg and bajada - Ireland's November Tests go up a gear
    Lightning Larmour backed by Ireland to step up at 15 against Pumas
    ARGENTINA
    'We had a beer yesterday' - Pumas coach Ledesma picks Schmidt's brain
    'We had a beer yesterday' - Pumas coach Ledesma picks Schmidt's brain
    'No matter what Joe does, he has changed Irish rugby' - Rory Best
    Schmidt promises a place in the stands for players looking beyond Argentina
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie