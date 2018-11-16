This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Russell Wilson leads Seahawks to win over Packers to keep playoff hopes going

It was a big showdown with Aaron Rodgers on Thursday night.

By The42 Team Friday 16 Nov 2018, 8:56 AM
http://the42.ie/4343060
Russell Wilson: explained how he masterminded win afterwards.
RUSSELL WILSON HELPED the Seattle Seahawks edge the Green Bay Packers 27-24 in the NFL on Thursday.

The Packers and Seahawks have provided some of the most timeless NFL moments, which date back to the coin-flip guarantee in 2004 and more recently the 2014 NFC Championship Game and of course, the 2012 Fail Mary. 

All but one of those games featured quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Wilson, two of the more accomplished play-callers in the NFL that have had mixed success against each other. Wilson has never won a game at Lambeau Field and similarly, Rodgers has not won a game in the Pacific Northwest since becoming a starter in 2008.

With the contest taking place at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, the Packers were facing a tough test – not to mention Green Bay have not won on the road at all this season. That certainly remained the case against the Seahawks, who used a late score in the fourth quarter to pull ahead.

Seattle are all too familiar with close games, as all five of their losses have come by one score. But, now the narrow margin favoured the Seahawks, who moved to 5-5 while the Packers slipped to 4-5-1.

It was a must win to keep playoff hopes alive

Both teams entered the season with high hopes, and now with more than half of their games played the Seahawks and Packers are not where they would have liked to be. But, their postseason hopes are not lost yet.

The Seahawks, if they can keep up their success, will have an easier route to the playoffs. Now at .500, Seattle will next face the 6-3 Panthers in Carolina for week 12 action and then host the Vikings two weeks later. Minnesota also have their sights on the playoffs and sit at 5-3-1 and in second place of the NFC North. 

For Green Bay, however, things get a little more complicated.

Now below .500 with six games to go, the Packers will have a hard time trying to catch divisional opponents the Bears (6-3) and the Vikings. Chicago and Minnesota will face each other this week with the winner of that game becoming the favourite in the NFC North. Unfortunately for the Packers, the loser of that game would still be ahead of Green Bay for the final wild-card spot.

