This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 15 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Serena Williams: First round Australian Open rout 'the greatest win of my career'

Serena Williams, who is seeking an eighth Australian Open title, revelled in her 6-0 6-2 demolition of Tatjana Maria in Melbourne.

By The42 Team Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 8:07 AM
9 minutes ago 235 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4440263
23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams.
23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams.
23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams.

SERENA WILLIAMS HAS claimed 23 grand slams during an illustrious career but the American superstar ranked Tuesday’s Australian Open first-round rout of Tatjana Maria as the “greatest win of my career”.

Former world number one and this year’s 16th seed Williams flexed her muscles in a 6-0 6-2 demolition of German Maria at Melbourne Park.

Williams was back in Melbourne for the first time since winning the 2017 Australian Open – the 37-year-old skipping last year’s event following the birth of her daughter.

And veteran Williams, who is seeking an eighth Australian Open title, revelled in the result afterwards.

“I think the last time I was here I was actually pregnant and playing at the same time,” Williams said in her on-court interview.

“It was weird walking out here on my own this time. It is great to be back. That was literally the greatest win of my career.”

Williams produced a merciless performance on Rod Laver Arena, sailing through to the second round in just 49 minutes.

She completely overpowered Maria, highlighted by a devastating 18-minute opening set, which yielded nine winners.

Williams also tallied 24 points compared to Maria’s five, before her beleaguered opponent managed to snare two games in the second set.

In her post-match news conference, Williams – who refused to comment on last year’s infamous meltdown in the US Open final – told reporters: “I didn’t make too many unforced errors.

“She’s a tricky player. Could have been easily a 6-3, 6-4 match or three-set match. She’s been able to beat top players, number one and two, so she knows how to play. I think always when I have a tougher round or I know someone that’s really good, I really want to be focused, and then that was really helpful for me today.”

Williams unveiled a new eye-catching green bodysuit in Melbourne, where she was also wearing compression stockings.

Asked if she was still worried about the thrombosis issue revealed in 2011, Williams said: “Definitely still concerned. I have had some issues, and they’re not done. So, it’s just something I just have to do for pretty much probably the rest of my career, we’ll see. But I’m always at the doctor.

“With DVTs, it’s very scary. I know a lot of people – they’re very common. A lot of people have them. Especially for me it’s incredibly frightening. I lay on the side of precaution as opposed to not.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Lloris: Spurs 'ready to fight' for titles without Kane
    Lloris: Spurs 'ready to fight' for titles without Kane
    PSG star hints at retirement next year
    Cardiff distance themselves from Warnock's Brexit outburst
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'De Gea is the best in the world': Man United goalkeeper lauded by team-mates
    'De Gea is the best in the world': Man United goalkeeper lauded by team-mates
    De Gea: 'Solskjaer has brought happiness, this is the real Manchester United'
    Rashford strike downs Tottenham as Man United secure fifth Premier League win in a row
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Man City ready to pounce on any Liverpool slip-ups, says Guardiola
    Man City ready to pounce on any Liverpool slip-ups, says Guardiola
    Solskjaer still has to earn Man Utd job - Gary Neville
    David Silva makes history as Man City close the gap on Liverpool
    TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
    Mourinho's system was 'really difficult' to play in – Pogba
    Mourinho's system was 'really difficult' to play in – Pogba
    Harry Kane blow adds to Tottenham's woes
    Why Paul Pogba has looked transformed under Ole Gunnar Solskjær

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie