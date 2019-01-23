This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Wednesday 23 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Williams wilts at match point as Pliskova powers into Australian open semis

The Czech star will face Naomi Osaka in the final four.

By AFP Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 7:52 AM
1 hour ago 1,401 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4454347

AUSTRALIAN OPEN DAY 10 Williams serving against Pliskova this morning. Source: AAP/PA Images

SERENA WILLIAMS’ BID to equal Margaret Court’s record 24 Grand Slam titles was brought to a halt in sensational style overnight by Karolina Pliskova, who will face Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semi-finals.

The American great had beaten world number one Simona Halep in the fourth round but crumbled on the brink of victory against the big-serving Czech seventh seed, who saved four match points before winning 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 under the hot Melbourne sun.

It was a gut-wrenching defeat for the 37-year-old, who rallied back from a set down and was leading 5-1 in the third and serving for the match only to suffer an apparent ankle injury as Pliskova stormed back.

“There’s nothing I did wrong on those match points. I stayed aggressive. She just literally hit the lines on some of them,” said Williams, who said simply “I feel like it’s going to happen,” when asked about chasing Court’s record.

For Pliskova, it is only her third semi-final at a major.

She made the last four at Roland Garros in 2017 and the US Open a year earlier, where she beat Williams before losing the final to Angelique Kerber.

“I was almost in the locker-room but now I am standing here as a winner. It is a very good feeling,” she said after ousting Williams and preventing a US Open final rematch with Osaka.

“She did get a little bit shaky in the end, I took my chances and I won.”

Asked about facing Osaka next, Pliskova replied:

She’s dangerous but nobody is more dangerous than Serena.”

A focused Osaka brutally swept past Ukraine’s Svitolina, who was troubled by neck and shoulder problems, in her attempt to win back-to-back Grand Slams.

The Ukrainian needed a similar medical timeout during her third round match, but it was nevertheless a serious statement from the steely-eyed Osaka, who was playing the sort of tennis which drove her to the US Open title.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN DAY 10 Pliskova celebrates as she sets about overturning what appeared a match-winning lead for Williams. Source: AAP/PA Images

“I tried to be consistent, it’s unfortunate that she got injured but playing against her even when she was injured was still really tough,” said the usually bubbly 21-year-old, who was completely focused on court.

“I just had one goal, to try as hard I can and not get angry. I didn’t do that really well in the last two rounds and I did that today so I’m really happy with the way I played.”

The win ensured she became the first Japanese woman in the final four at Melbourne Park since Kimiko Date in 1994.

Svitolina, who has failed to go further than the quarter-finals now four times at Grand Slams, said she had been feeling her injury throughout the tournament, but didn’t want to use it as an excuse.

“Unfortunately I couldn’t produce 100 percent the game that I wanted. But in the end, she was just playing better today,” she said.

TENNIS: JAN 22 Australian Open Danielle Collins is an unlikely semi-finalist. Source: Jason Heidrich

Unseeded American Danielle Collins and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova play the other semi-final.

Novak Djokovic resumes his quest for a record seventh Australian Open title later against Japanese marathon man Kei Nishikori.

The Serbian world number one admitted he “didn’t feel so great” after surviving a stiff four-set test in the last 16, and knows he has his work cut out against the Japanese star who has battled through three hard five-setters so far.

The winner will France’s 28th seed Lucas Pouille, who is now coached by former Australian Open champion Amelie Mauresmo, and this morning defeated Canada’s Milos Raonic.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Rafael Nadal have already secured their berths in the last four.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    LEINSTER
    'Sometimes there's no explanation for form... all you can do is try your best'
    'Sometimes there's no explanation for form... all you can do is try your best'
    Analysis: Connacht's clever bounce-back attack cuts Bordeaux apart
    O'Brien loving journey from half-time mini to big-hitting centre
    CRISTIANO RONALDO
    Ronaldo accepts €18.8m fine for tax evasion
    Ronaldo accepts €18.8m fine for tax evasion
    Juventus cruise to victory over Serie A strugglers despite Ronaldo penalty save
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Spurs' injury woes continue as Alli is ruled out until March
    Spurs' injury woes continue as Alli is ruled out until March
    Sam Allardyce bemoans number of foreign coaches working in English football
    'Man Utd obviously weren't trying for Mourinho' - Neville doubts Red Devils' title credentials
    IRELAND
    Join The42 for a special Six Nations preview event with Simon Zebo
    Join The42 for a special Six Nations preview event with Simon Zebo
    Further second row blow for Ireland as Henderson ruled out for 'several weeks'
    Munster's Tadhg Beirne ruled out of opening rounds of Six Nations

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie