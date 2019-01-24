This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 24 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sergio Ramos double gives Real Madrid quarter-final boost

Both sides scored penalties as Girona slipped to a 4-2 loss in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-final.

By The42 Team Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 10:35 PM
1 hour ago 1,589 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4458353
Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.
Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.
Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

SERGIO RAMOS SCORED twice as Real Madrid earned a 4-2 lead in a pulsating first leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final at home to Girona.

Anthony Lozano gave Girona an early lead at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday, but Madrid battled back thanks to Lucas Vazquez’s equaliser and a Ramos penalty.

Another spot-kick saw Girona equalise, Alex Granell stepping up to convert after Marcos Llorente needlessly handled the ball in the box, but Ramos and Karim Benzema struck late.

Madrid’s captain rose highest in the box to crash home a header from Marcelo’s cross and Girona’s hopes were dashed when Benzema slotted in a Vinicius Junior cross.

Madrid forced a trio of early corners, but Girona took the lead with their first attack in the seventh minute, Raul Garcia given too much space on the left to deliver a cross Lozano met on the volley.

The hosts soon levelled, though, Benzema sending Alvaro Odriozola clear in the right channel to pull back a low pass that Vazquez placed home.

Madrid led in the 42nd minute, Ramos beating Gorka Iraizoz with a Panenka from the spot after Vinicius’s feet were too quick for Lozano on the edge of the box.

Benzema clipped the post before the break but when Llorente thrust out his hand to deflect a cross Girona made the tie all square, Granell confidently smashing his penalty beyond Thibaut Courtois.

Vinicius was involved again as Madrid regained the lead in the 77th minute, getting into space on the left to tee up Marcelo for a cross Ramos was never going to miss.

Madrid were not finished, however, and substitute Isco threaded a pass through for Vinicius, who slipped a low cross into the box that Benzema gobbled up to give Santiago Solari’s side a two-goal cushion.

Just over a week out from the 2019 Six Nations openers, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look at Ireland’s bid for another Grand Slam:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Cardiff won't be given transfer window extension despite disappearance of record signing
    Cardiff won't be given transfer window extension despite disappearance of record signing
    'He must not come and cry after' – Strasbourg midfielder on Neymar injury
    Neymar in tears after suffering foot injury three weeks before Champions League clash against Man United
    IRELAND
    Irish government publishes no-deal Brexit plans for transport, healthcare and consumer protection
    Irish government publishes no-deal Brexit plans for transport, healthcare and consumer protection
    'Accidental coach' Schmidt 'not really' interested in the All Blacks jobs
    Spying, Connect 4, Vunipolas and kicks - Ireland and England prep for a rugby war
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    As it happened: Chelsea v Tottenham, Carabao Cup semi-final second leg
    As it happened: Chelsea v Tottenham, Carabao Cup semi-final second leg
    Sanchez set to feature against Arsenal on anniversary of uninspiring first year at Man United
    'He's in charge of his own destiny' - Neville puts Solskjaer in pole position for Man Utd job

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie