Sergio Ramos in hot water again after bloodying opponent with elbow

REAL MADRID DEFENDER Sergio Ramos has added more fuel for those claiming that he is a dirty player.

The controversial Blancos captain left Viktoria Plzen defender Milan Havel bloodied in a Champions League group stage encounter on Wednesday.

Racing over to cut off a threat, Ramos raised his elbow as he passed by Havel, catching him in the face and leaving the defender down in a heap.

Havel was able to continue after receiving treatment on the pitch, with Ramos fortunately escaping any kind of punishment for the incident.

The Spain international could still be in hot water though, with the possibility of retrospective action being taken against the star.

Sergio Ramos is at it again 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/V4N3ifMbWC — Aysha Ridzuan (@ayshardzn) November 7, 2018

