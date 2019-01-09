This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 9 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sergio Ramos reaches 100 goals as Real Madrid receive cup boost

Leganes dumped their opponents out of the Copa del Rey last season, but they trail 3-0 after the first leg of their last-16 tie.

By The42 Team Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 10:39 PM
45 minutes ago 1,165 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4432307
Real Madrid celebrate Sergio Ramos' goal against Leganes.
Real Madrid celebrate Sergio Ramos' goal against Leganes.
Real Madrid celebrate Sergio Ramos' goal against Leganes.

SERGIO RAMOS SCORED the 100th goal of his career as Real Madrid battled to a 3-0 home win over Leganes in the first leg of their Copa del Rey last-16 tie.

Madrid, beaten 2-0 at home by Real Sociedad in LaLiga on Sunday, were again unconvincing for large periods of Wednesday’s match at the Santiago Bernabeu but pulled through after the break.

Captain Ramos gave them the lead shortly before half-time with a penalty, taking his tally for club and country to three figures after Alvaro Odriozola was fouled by Gerard Gumbau.

With Leganes tiring in the second period, Lucas Vazquez capitalised on a defensive mistake before Vinicius Junior cushioned in a low volley to put Madrid in a strong position ahead of the second leg.

Madrid had the first good chance in the 15th minute but Karim Benzema could not get enough power on a header from Odriozola’s cross to trouble Ivan Cuellar, the striker then rifling over when found by Vazquez.

Martin Braithwaite headed a corner straight at Keylor Navas, deputising for injured Thibaut Courtois, and the striker failed to hit the target with another good chance soon after.

Braithwaite was proving a handful and the Dane, making his debut after joining on loan from Middlesbrough, forced a fine save from Navas after beating Benzema to Nabil El Zhar’s cross.

But Madrid took the lead from the spot in the 44th minute, Ramos converting a penalty awarded when Gumbau clumsily felled Odriozola as the full-back ran into the box.

Vazquez doubled the hosts’ lead in the 68th minute. Benzema’s pressing won the ball back deep in Leganes’ territory after Unai Bustinza’s poor pass, with Vinicius unselfishly squaring for Vazquez to tuck the ball home.

Vinicius completed the scoring with 13 minutes remaining, beautifully finishing an Odriozola cross to net for his second consecutive appearance in the Copa del Rey.

Elsewhere, Antoine Griezmann continued his goalscoring streak as Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 at Girona to edge them towards the last eight of the Copa del Rey.

Diego Simeone’s side have not beaten Girona since they were promoted to LaLiga in 2017, but the visitors looked prime to end that run when Griezmann fortuitously put Atletico into the lead after nine minutes with his seventh goal in eight games.

However, the hosts hit back 25 minutes later as Anthony Lozano netted only his second goal of the season on a night when he was a thorn in Atletico’s side.

Simeone will fancy his chances of guiding Atletico to a seventh consecutive appearance in the quarter-finals given they are unbeaten at home this season, but Girona will stand a chance in the second leg if they put in the kind of spirited display that saw them fight back to earn a draw. 

Spanish Copa del Rey results on Wednesday:

Last 16, first leg

Girona 1 (Lozano 33) Atletico Madrid 1 (Griezmann 8)

Getafe 1 (Rodriguez Diaz 90+1) Valladolid 0

Villarreal 2 (Toko Ekambi 84, Bacca 88) Espanyol 2 (Darder 14, Lopez 70)

Real Madrid 3 (Sergio Ramos 44, Lucas Vasquez 68, Vincius Junior 77) Leganes 0

Thursday

Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla (1830), Real Betis v Real Sociedad (1930), Levante v Barcelona (2030)

Played Tuesday

Sporting Gijon 2 (Noblejas 34, Blackman 79) Valencia 1 (Parejo 45)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    FOOTBALL
    Sergio Ramos reaches 100 goals as Real Madrid receive cup boost
    Sergio Ramos reaches 100 goals as Real Madrid receive cup boost
    Bayern confirm intention to sign English youngster from Chelsea after making £35m bid
    Tottenham's stadium move delayed until March at the earliest
    LEINSTER
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    Connacht confirm Kelleher departure amid reports of Leinster return
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool to recall Wales teenager early from loan spell
    Liverpool to recall Wales teenager early from loan spell
    Man City put 9 past Burton Albion to keep quadruple dream alive
    'Eden Hazard is too good for this Chelsea team'
    BOXING
    'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    Critically acclaimed 'Katie' film to air on RTÉ and become available in UK next week
    Dublin's Lynn 'The Hunter' Harvey lands her dream fight for the European title

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie