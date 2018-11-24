Ramos brands anti-doping allegations a 'lie', denies any wrongdoing

SERGIO RAMOS SAYS that allegations suggesting he failed a doping test before the 2017 Champions League final is an “attempt to stain my image and professional reputation”.

A report by Football Leaks, published by Der Spiegel on Friday, alleges that a urine sample given by the defender prior to the final against Juventus subsequently tested positive for dexamethasone, a banned substance.

Despite this positive test, which was discovered a month after the game in Cardiff, Wales, Uefa allegedly took no action against Real Madrid or Ramos himself.

And the defender has now issued a strong rebuttal of the allegations, insisting that they are baseless and without substance.

Speaking after Real Madrid lost 3-0 to Eibar, he said: “That is a very difficult issue, complicated. I must come out and defend myself, with my legal team, against these allegations. I have been through 250 or 300 doping tests over my career, and never failed one, there has never been any irregularity.

“We know the type of publication this is. They threatened us with the news a month and a half ago. When you know the truth, you are not afraid of lies. It is an attempt to stain my image and my professional reputation.”

Real released their own statement on Friday, maintaining their captain’s innocence.

“In relation to the information published by Der Spiegel referring to our captain Sergio Ramos, the club states the following:

“Sergio Ramos has never breached anti-doping control regulations.

“Uefa requested timely information and closed the matter immediately, as is usual in these cases, after verification by the experts from the World Anti-Doping Agency, AMA, and of Uefa itself.

“Regarding the rest of the content of the aforementioned publication, the club will not address evidence of such an insubstantial nature.”

Ramos could not help his side to a victory on Saturday, as goals from Gonzalo Escalante, Sergi Enrich and Kike took Eibar to a historic victory.

Real are now sixth in La Liga, four points behind leaders Barcelona.

