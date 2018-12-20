Several of Ireland's top athletes are being prevented from chasing their Olympic dream. Here's why

A POLITICAL ROW that is dividing Irish karate is showing no sign of abating, despite intervention from both Sport Ireland and the sport’s world governing body.

Several of the top athletes in the country have been directly affected, with some prevented from competing, while the argument has had direct consequences for many individuals’ Olympic hopes.

The row has seen Irish karate split into two different organisations: Karate Ireland ONAKAI, and ONAKAI, the latter of which is led by Peter Coyle, the long-time president of the sport’s governing body in this country. The42 first reported on the saga, which has lasted for months, in October.

After several months of political disagreements within the hierarchy, a no-confidence vote was taken against Coyle that was perceived to have led to his removal as president and chairman of Karate Ireland ONAKAI on 21 June.

A new president was appointed in his place, but Coyle subsequently called an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on 21 July where he was reinstated as president, though those opposing him claim that the meeting was ‘unconstitutional’ and invalid.

Known as ONAKAI up until 2016, the governing body was renamed to Karate Ireland ONAKAI subsequently. Following the EGM, Coyle opted to use original ONAKAI name for his organisation.

Coyle then wrote to the World Karate Federation — the largest international governing body of karate with more than 130 member countries — to claim that he had been reinstated as president, and the organisation accepted his explanation. As a result of this WKF recognition, Coyle and his supporters have authority over the sport’s Olympic pathway in Ireland.

Opponents of Coyle and his organisation were then removed from their roles within the hierarchy, while certain Irish athletes’ performances have also been directly affected by these problems.

Three departed national coaches — men’s coach Mark Sheridan, women’s coach Paul Brennan, and assistant women’s coach Eamonn Pegley — were not aligned with ONAKAI, thereby meaning they could only watch from the crowd as their Irish fighters competed at the WKF World Championships in Madrid last November, an event that is crucial for ranking points ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games. Caradh O’Donovan, one of Ireland’s top karate stars, lost out in one of her bouts after her coach — drafted in at short notice before the tournament — did not use a video review card to request a review of her fight.

But despite the World Championships debacle, there appears to be no imminent end in sight to the argument.

After Sport Ireland requested an independent legal review, its findings — published in a letter dated 12 December — stated that the EGM called by Coyle and his associates last July was unconstitutional and that the vote taken at the previous meeting in June, which removed Coyle as president and chairman, remained valid.

However, a previous letter sent by the WKF on 15 November, in contrast with the subsequent Sport Ireland findings, backed Coyle and his associates.

“We can confirm you that the WKF is not at all involved in discussions with any other

karate group from Ireland, less in any matter of recognition, and that the membership of

ONAKAI to the WKF is not at all under reconsideration,” part of the letter read.

Sport Ireland’s legal review could yet impact on their decision, but with the WKF currently backing Coyle as president, he continues to have control over competitors.

With the European Championships for both senior and underage athletes due to take place early next year, athletes may once again suffer as a result of this political in-fighting.

Coyle still has the power to register athletes for this event, and a source told The42 that the majority of athletes affiliated with the clubs who are not supporting his organisation are being prevented from competing.

An exception is being made, however, for Sean McCarthy — the Cork native who won a bronze medal at the Youth Olympics last October — for fear of the negative publicity that his absence would attract.

Athletes omitted include one individual who has won multiple national and European titles, with many of those picked instead effectively amounting to a second-string team.

Part of a letter sent to its members earlier this week by Karate Ireland ONAKAI read: “Despite multiple claims by Peter Coyle that athletes would not be adversely affected by this executive level dispute, Peter Coyle is currently doing exactly this. Peter Coyle is blocking our junior athletes from chasing their Olympic dream by refusing to register them to compete at the 46th EKF European Championships in Aalborg, Denmark in 2019.”

A precedent has previously been set in other countries with governmental issues, whereby the Olympic Council has registered on behalf of the ostracised athletes. Should this short-term solution be sought, it could mean several of Ireland’s athletes competing under a neutral banner at next year’s European Championships.

Both Coyle and the WKF have yet to respond to requests for comment from The42.

