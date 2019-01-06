This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 6 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Griezmann stunner saves Atleti at Sevilla but they fail to put pressure on leaders Barca

Atletico Madrid risked losing ground in the LaLiga title race after being held to a 1-1 draw by an impressive Sevilla side.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 7:47 PM
18 minutes ago 457 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4426200
Atletico Madrid duo Koke and Antoine Griezmann
Atletico Madrid duo Koke and Antoine Griezmann
Atletico Madrid duo Koke and Antoine Griezmann

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN’S STUNNING free-kick secured a 1-1 draw for Atletico Madrid at Sevilla as they failed to put pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona. 

Diego Simeone’s men, whose only top-flight defeat this season came back in September, missed a chance to wipe out the three-point gap to Barca ahead of the champions’ trip to Getafe, but did at least maintain their two-point advantage over their third-placed hosts.

This was an eighth draw of the league season for Atletico, but defeat would have seen them drop below Sevilla, whose performance probably merited all three points.

Wissam Ben Yedder broke the deadlock in the 37th minute at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, shortly after Andre Silva had come within a post’s width of doing so.

But Atletico were level just before the break courtesy of Griezmann’s moment of brilliance, earning a point that will have suited the Camp Nou giants more than the two teams involved.

Sevilla dominated possession in the opening stages but it took until the 15th minute for the first shot in anger, Roque Mesa flashing a strike wide from an awkward angle.

Pablo Machin’s team were almost caught on the counter-attack as Griezmann’s swerving effort from 20 yards had Tomas Vaclik at full stretch to keep it out.

Sergio Escudero headed well over the crossbar after leaping to meet Jesus Navas’ searching cross and Silva struck the woodwork with a fierce shot before Sevilla made the breakthrough.

The quick-thinking Daniel Carrico prodded Navas’ cutback on to Ben Yedder, who turned and side-footed home to give his side a deserved lead. 

It did not last long, though, with Griezmann’s typically brilliant set-piece leaving Vaclik helpless.

There was an early exchange of chances at the start of the second half, Saul forcing a smart stop from Vaclik and Pablo Sarabia similarly calling Jan Oblak into action.

Former Sevilla forward Vitolo was brought on to jeers from the home crowd just before the hour mark but it was firm fans’ favourite Ben Yedder who almost scored again, dragging a low shot just wide of the far post.

Griezmann spurned an excellent chance to win it eight minutes from time, shooting straight at Vaclik after racing through on goal, while Oblak denied Joris Gnagnon at the other end as a match featuring 12 yellow cards ended all-square.

- Omni

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

Carlow striker the FA Cup hero with 85th-minute winner as League Two’s Newport stun Leicester City

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Jermain Defoe completes move to Rangers on 18-month loan deal from Bournemouth
    Jermain Defoe completes move to Rangers on 18-month loan deal from Bournemouth
    Fabregas tips Chelsea youngster for 'the very top' ahead of his imminent departure
    'He has used words that we as Bayern Munich cannot accept' - Ribery fined after after social media storm
    LEINSTER
    'They're at a different stage to where we are': Ulster endure another difficult night
    'They're at a different stage to where we are': Ulster endure another difficult night
    O'Brien a 'live option' for Toulouse as Cullen praises centre's progress
    Leinster's young guns shine but sloppiness leaves room for improvement
    ULSTER
    Six-try Leinster make light work of Ulster in facile inter-pro victory
    Six-try Leinster make light work of Ulster in facile inter-pro victory
    As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Guinness Pro14
    Youthful selection makes meeting of Leinster and Ulster a Class of 2016 reunion
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Fulham suffer shock FA Cup exit at Craven Cottage against League Two Oldham thanks to 88th-minute winner
    Fulham suffer shock FA Cup exit at Craven Cottage against League Two Oldham thanks to 88th-minute winner
    Solskjaer confident over Sanchez fitness ahead of Tottenham clash
    Solanke's Liverpool exit the right call for his career, claims Klopp

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie