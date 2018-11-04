This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shamrock Rovers announce new deals for seven players ahead of 2019 season

Greg Bolger and Joey O’Brien are among those to commit their future to the Hoops.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 7:03 PM
SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE moved to secure the future of seven first-team players for next season, including midfielder Greg Bolger and former Ireland international Joey O’Brien.  

English striker Dan Carr, who scored 11 Premier Division goals last term, Joel Coustrain, Dean Dillon, Sean Boyd and Sam Bone have also signed new contracts for 2019.

Joey O'Brien acknowledges the fans Joey O'Brien has signed on with Rovers. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

While Stephen Bradley is beginning to shape his squad for next season, the Hoops have also confirmed the departure of Luke Byrne, David McAllister, Gary Shaw and Ally Gilchrist.  

30-year-old midfielder Bolger was an ever-present in Rovers’ midfield during his first season at Tallaght, and his commitment for another year with the Hoops is a boost for Bradley. 

Bolger, who has had previous spells with Cork City, St Patrick’s Athletic, Dundalk and UCD, received offers from other clubs but has decided to put pen-to-paper on fresh terms with Rovers.

“I’m delighted Greg has decided to sign back,” Bradley said. “He’s been a big player for us this season, part of the reason we’ve been so strong defensively and kept so many clean sheets.

He’s a leader, you see that by how he plays and how he organises. When he’s at it, there’s no one better in his position in the league.

Bolger added: “On a personal level, I want to win something next year and I’m sure the group is the exact same. This team is too good not to win something, it deserves to be up there challenging or there or thereabouts.”

Rovers, who finished third behind Dundalk and Cork in 2018, have already tied Sean Kavanagh, Aaron Bolger and Brandon Kavanagh down to new deals as they look to challenge for silverware next season.

