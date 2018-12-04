Ireland defender Duffy sent off for headbutting Crystal Palace's Van Aanholt

SHANE DUFFY PAID for a moment of madness in the Premier League tonight, as the Brighton defender was sent off for headbutting Crystal Palace’s Patrick van Aanholt.

Duffy was given his marching orders. Source: Gareth Fuller

The Ireland international clashed with van Aanholt just before the half hour mark at the Amex Stadium, and recklessly and needlessly committed the offence in front of referee Kevin Friend as Brighton were preparing to take a corner.

It was Duffy’s third career red card — he was given his marching orders during Ireland’s Euro 2016 round of 16 defeat to France — while becoming the fourth Brighton player to be sent off in their last four top-flight matches.

Leading through Glenn Murray’s penalty at the time, Brighton defied their numerical disadvantage by extending their lead through Leon Balogun and Florin Andone before the break.

The Seagulls became the first club to score three or more goals and receive a red card in the first half of a Premier League match since Man United did so against West Ham in May 2008.

Luka Milivojevic pulled a late goal back for Palace, but the hosts held on for a 3-1 win.

