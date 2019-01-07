Two more members of Dublin's 2013 Leinster-winning side retire

Shane Durkin and Gary Maguire. Source: Inpho

GARY MAGUIRE AND Shane Durkin have played their last game for Dublin, with the pair announcing their retirement from inter-county hurling.

The Ballyboden St Enda’s duo are the latest members of Dublin’s Leinster-winning team from 2013 to step away from the inter-county game.

Dublin Senior Hurlers Shane Durkin & Gary Maguire have announced their retirement from intercounty hurling.

On behalf of everyone in Dublin GAA, we thank the @Bodengaa pair for their brilliant service in the Dublin jersey & wish them all the best for the future 👏 pic.twitter.com/hZAtGSJqHt — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) January 7, 2019

Former captain Johnny McCaffrey retired in December, while Ryan O’Dwyer and Peter Kelly announced their decisions to step aside last July and April respectively.

Both Maguire (35) and Durkin (31) were key figures in the Sky Blues side that annexed Division 1 honours in 2011 and reached the All-Ireland semi-finals the same year. Maguire was awarded an All-Star while Durkin was nominated for the prize on the half-back line.

They added the Leinster SHC crown under Anthony Daly in 2013.

Maguire and Durkin recently helped Ballyboden to the Dublin title and the Leinster club decider where they fell to Ballyhale Shamrocks.

