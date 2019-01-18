This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 18 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I just started laughing when I birdied 15': Relaxed Shane Lowry ready for final stretch in Abu Dhabi

The Offaly man leads the way heading into the final round of the HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi.

By Cian Roche Friday 18 Jan 2019, 8:28 PM
1 hour ago 2,526 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4448265
Shane Lowry leads the way heading into the final round in Abu Dhabi.
Image: Kamran Jebreili
Shane Lowry leads the way heading into the final round in Abu Dhabi.
Shane Lowry leads the way heading into the final round in Abu Dhabi.
Image: Kamran Jebreili

IT’S ALL LOOKING pretty rosy for Shane Lowry.

With two wins as a professional to his name (Lowry the Irish Open in 2009 as an amateur) the Offaly man is just one round away from a first tournament victory in more than three years.

After a blistering opening round of 62 in Abu Dhabi earlier this week, the 31-year-old has enjoyed his time in the desert and is on the cusp of kick-starting his season less than three weeks into the new year.

Lowry starts his final round with a three-shot lead over South African Richard Sterne and speaking after today’s round said he was savouring every minute of his current form.

“I played well,” he told reporters. “I felt very comfortable out there today and very happy with that. Very excited about tomorrow.

“Obviously I’m in a great position. It’s been a while since I’ve been up having a lead going into Sunday. I’ll enjoy it.

“Have a nice dinner tonight and give it my best tomorrow and see what happens.”

Abu Dhabi Golf Shane Lowry shakes hands with Louis Oosthuizen after his round. Source: Kamran Jebreili

Friday’s round saw him pick up seven birdies and card just two bogeys in his penultimate round.

I just started laughing when I birdied 15.

“Yeah, look, my iron play has been good. I think if you go back to Race to Dubai, I was 6-under par for the par 3s that tournament, and it’s just been good. I managed to hole a few good putts, as well.

“Play the par 3s well and the par 5s as well, and you should shoot a decent score.”

Sterne led the chase on the Clara native with an eagle and a birdie on the back nine, but Lowry admitted his only focus was on himself.

“There’s actually only a few leaderboards out there, which is pretty nice.

“I got to, I don’t know what hole it was, but the 12th green, and I saw Richard Sterne was making a few.

I was just all about my own game and trying to make as many birdies as I can and when I got in trouble, trying to make pars. I thought I did that well today.”

Today’s 67 means he still has a considerable cushion heading into Saturday’s final round and the Irishman knows what’s ahead of him.

“We’re in a world-class field here this week so I know they are going to come out firing tomorrow.

So I need to stay aggressive and try to make as many birdies as I can and see where that leaves me on the 18th green.

“Obviously I need to go out and play my own game and stay aggressive and see what the lads behind me can do.

“I think, you know, it’s the same old golf clichés, one shot at a time and try to not get ahead of myself and just enjoy the day and enjoy being in the position I’m in.”

Ahead of the final weekend of European pool games, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look at what each of the provinces can expect, and who impressed last weekend:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    'Training is not for anyone else' - Klopp condemns Bielsa over 'spygate' row
    'Training is not for anyone else' - Klopp condemns Bielsa over 'spygate' row
    'We have no doubt' - Barca unconcerned about player ineligibility accusations
    Henry says going head-to-head with Vieira on the line 'felt really weird'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'In other countries, everyone does it' - Guardiola makes spying admission
    'In other countries, everyone does it' - Guardiola makes spying admission
    It's time for Unai Emery to bring Ozil back in from the cold
    Free agent Giuseppe Rossi delighted to be welcomed back to Man United
    SIX NATIONS
    'It's difficult when you miss out but Ross just needs to focus on playing well'
    'It's difficult when you miss out but Ross just needs to focus on playing well'
    Join The42 for a special Six Nations preview event with Simon Zebo
    Aki insists he's 'a cog in the wheel' as he aims to build on stellar first year of international rugby
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    Australian defender Ashcroft arrives in the League of Ireland
    Australian defender Ashcroft arrives in the League of Ireland
    Cork City sign 20-year-old attacker with first-team experience at Brighton
    'I had 70 and 80-year-old men coming up to me in tears. That kind of summed it up'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie