Shane Lowry completes dream start to 2019 and wins big in Abu Dhabi

SHANE LOWRY HAS completed the dream start to 2019 by securing the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship title by a single shot.

The Offaly man had made a blistering start to the tournament, and started the final day with a three-shot lead, in search of a first tournament win since 2015.

And he came though, sealing victory with a birdie on the 18th hole, finishing on 18-under after four intense days of golf in the United Arab Emirates.

Lowry held his nerve in a huge final round two-horse race with South African Richard Sterne and while he fell behind on the front nine, he produced an incredible comeback to get his hands on the Falcon trophy.

It looked like the eventual winner had blown his chances, four shots behind at one stage, as Sterne powered into a convincing lead.

The fightback was well and truly on as back-to-back birdies the 31-year-old move within two shots of Sterne with five holes to play. From there, Lowry clawed his way back and, under pressure on the 17th hole, he nailed a superb putt to make par and remain level with Sterne.

281 yards. Tournament on the line.



Step up @ShaneLowryGolf... pic.twitter.com/srYGAPsi4m — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 19, 2019

Again, he held his nerve on the 18th in front of big Irish support and took the tournament by one shot on the final hole.

“I completely thought I was gone. I didn’t think I had that in me today. How hard I fought for that,” he said afterwards. “It means everything.”

It comes as the Clara man’s his fourth European Tour title and the win sees him take home over €6 million.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: