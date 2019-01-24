Lowry continues impressive form to stay in the mix after solid start in Dubai

Shane Lowry is staying close to the leading pack after the opening round.

SHANE LOWRY IS just three shots off the lead after an encouraging first round at the Dubai Desert Classic.

After winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last weekend, Lowry continued his impressive form by carding a three-under 69 to keep him in touch with the leading pack.

The Offaly native hit five birdies in all along with two consecutive bogeys on the fifth and sixth hole.

Meanwhile, there is a six-way tie at the top of the leaderboard with Matthieu Pavon, Sergio Garcia, Kalle Samooja, Bryson Dechambeau, Thongchai Jaidee and Scott Hend all in front on six-under.

Ireland’s Paul Dunne was among the late starters and is currently on three-under after 10 holes.

