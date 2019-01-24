This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lowry continues impressive form to stay in the mix after solid start in Dubai

The Offaly native is three shots off the lead at the Dubai Desert Classic.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 11:06 AM
13 minutes ago 340 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4456583
Shane Lowry is staying close to the leading pack after the opening round.
Image: Kamran Jebreili
Shane Lowry is staying close to the leading pack after the opening round.
Shane Lowry is staying close to the leading pack after the opening round.
Image: Kamran Jebreili

SHANE LOWRY IS just three shots off the lead after an encouraging first round at the Dubai Desert Classic.

After winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last weekend, Lowry continued his impressive form by carding a three-under 69 to keep him in touch with the leading pack.

The Offaly native hit five birdies in all along with two consecutive bogeys on the fifth and sixth hole.

Meanwhile, there is a six-way tie at the top of the leaderboard with Matthieu Pavon, Sergio Garcia, Kalle Samooja, Bryson Dechambeau, Thongchai Jaidee and Scott Hend all in front on six-under.

Ireland’s Paul Dunne was among the late starters and is currently on three-under after 10 holes.

Follow the leaderboard here.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

