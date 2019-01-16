This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 16 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shane Lowry equals course record to secure early lead at Abu Dhabi

The Offaly native produced an impressive opening round 62, which included 10 birdies and eight pars, and left him on -10.

By The42 Team Wednesday 16 Jan 2019, 10:20 AM
1 hour ago 1,312 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4442701

IRELAND’S SHANE LOWRY is currently three shots clear after an excellent start to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The Offaly native equalled the course record with an impressive opening round 62, which included 10 birdies and eight pars, and left him on -10.

At the time of writing, South African pair Louis Oosthuizen and Richard Sterne, and France’s Mike Lorenzo-Vera, are Lowry’s closest rivals three shots back.

Another Irishman Paul Dunne is also taking part in the competition, recently starting his opening round.

You can keep up to date with all the golfers’ progress via a live leaderboard here.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings into Chelsea chants
    Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings into Chelsea chants
    Lloris: Spurs 'ready to fight' for titles without Kane
    PSG star hints at retirement next year
    LEINSTER
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    The Wallabies' loss has been Leinster's immense gain as Fardy shines
    Johnny Sexton ruled out of Wasps clash but 'not far off at all'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ex-Liverpool winger Babel signs for relegation-threatened Fulham
    Ex-Liverpool winger Babel signs for relegation-threatened Fulham
    Spurs confirm lengthy absence for Harry Kane
    The €22 million Cardiff target outscoring Neymar and Cavani in France
    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt's Ireland set for pre-Six Nations camp at Portuguese resort
    Schmidt's Ireland set for pre-Six Nations camp at Portuguese resort
    'I'd like to think I'm ready for the next step but it's up to the coaches to decide'
    Connacht revival presents lead contenders to break into Ireland Six Nations squad

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie