Shane Lowry equals course record to secure early lead at Abu Dhabi

10 birdies. 8 pars.



Shane Lowry puts the finishing touches on an opening round 62.#ADGolfChamps #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/38uz5Luehs — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 16, 2019

IRELAND’S SHANE LOWRY is currently three shots clear after an excellent start to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The Offaly native equalled the course record with an impressive opening round 62, which included 10 birdies and eight pars, and left him on -10.

At the time of writing, South African pair Louis Oosthuizen and Richard Sterne, and France’s Mike Lorenzo-Vera, are Lowry’s closest rivals three shots back.

Another Irishman Paul Dunne is also taking part in the competition, recently starting his opening round.

You can keep up to date with all the golfers’ progress via a live leaderboard here.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: