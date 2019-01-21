This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 21 January, 2019
Lowry climbs back inside world's top 50 after bumper payday in Abu Dhabi

The Irishman ended a three-year trophy drought on Saturday with victory at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 21 Jan 2019, 9:27 AM
1 hour ago 2,965 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4450791
A sweet moment: Lowry tasted success on Saturday.
Image: Kamran Jebreili
A sweet moment: Lowry tasted success on Saturday.
A sweet moment: Lowry tasted success on Saturday.
Image: Kamran Jebreili

SHANE LOWRY HAS reached a two-year world ranking high after banishing the demons of his US Open near-miss to reignite his golfing career with a sensational wire-to-wire win in Abu Dhabi.

The 31-year-old ended a three-and-a-half-year wait for a fourth career title on Saturday as he showed remarkable mental strength to clinch a one-shot victory at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

A first tournament win since August 2015 not only earned Lowry a cheque for €1,024,195 and provides the springboard for the year ahead, but sees the Offaly native move back into 41st in the world golf rankings from 75th.

Crucially, Lowry — who lost his PGA Tour card last season — is off to a flying start in the 2019 Race to Dubai Rankings as he bids to make Pádraig Harrington’s European team for next year’s Ryder Cup. 

“I still have a goal in my head I’m working towards every day and just because I won this doesn’t mean I can take my foot off the gas,” he said.

“It’s a great stepping stone, no doubt because I’m back in the big tournaments now for the foreseeable future and hopefully I can kick on from here and move back up the world rankings where I feel like I really belong.”

Lowry held his nerves on the back nine to make up a deficit of four shots after losing a three-shot advantage early in the final round to South African Richard Sterne. 

“It was an emotional roller-coaster. I obviously went out with the lead by a few and before I knew it, I was four behind. I was brave out there today. I grounded out well and I’m over the moon.

“People looking from the outside probably thought I was gone, but I holed a couple of great putts on 12 and 13 and I knew I was in it then.

Abu Dhabi Golf Lowry with caddy Brian Martin. Source: Kamran Jebreili

“I said to my caddie walking down 16 that [if I got] three fours on the last three holes we could have a shout here.

He said he had talked in depth with his coach Neil Manchip before the tournament ‘about hanging in and staying in there no matter what I do and no matter what I shoot and what shots I hit.’

He added: “It definitely helped me out there today.”

With Lowry and Sterne level heading down the 18th, the Irishman produced a stunning three-wood approach on the par-five to set-up a birdie four, which was enough to clinch the title.

Lowry admitted it was one of the best shots he’s ever produced.

“I think so yeah. I knew Richard was in a bit of trouble when he hit his second shot right,” he said.

That was one of the best shots I’ve hit. It was a little down slope below my feet.

“I aimed it to the left edge of the green and just hammered it. It came out lovely and I knew the minute I hit it that it was good.

“To go up and be able to two-putt it for a win was lovely.”

Both Lowry and Paul Dunne will be in action at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic this week. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
