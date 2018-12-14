This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Party in the USA! Dubliner McFaul completes latest move in colourful career

Shane McFaul has signed for FC Arizona.

By Emma Duffy Friday 14 Dec 2018, 5:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,423 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4397016
McFaul celebrates for St Pat's in 2013.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

IRISH MIDFIELDER SHANE McFaul has found a new club in the States, signing a two-year deal at FC Arizona.

The 32-year-old’s next move comes in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL), to the club owned by Scott Taylor.

Dublin native McFaul has had an extremely colourful career to date, including two spells at both St Pat’s and UCD, stints across the globe in Finland, America and India, and some time in England’s League One with Notts County and Brighton and Hove Albion in the 2000s.

Prior to his latest contract signing, McFaul had been in Finland, lining out eight times for Mikkelin Palloilijat in the Kakkonen since July. He last played in Ireland in 2013 before continuing on to Finland and then India, before returning once again.

Now though, he’s America-bound, putting pen to paper with the Phoenix outfit. 

Former key Limerick midfielder Lee-J Lynch had been there, making five appearances for FC Arizona between March and July of this year, before returning to Sligo for a second stint. 

