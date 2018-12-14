Party in the USA! Dubliner McFaul completes latest move in colourful career

IRISH MIDFIELDER SHANE McFaul has found a new club in the States, signing a two-year deal at FC Arizona.

The 32-year-old’s next move comes in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL), to the club owned by Scott Taylor.

Dublin native McFaul has had an extremely colourful career to date, including two spells at both St Pat’s and UCD, stints across the globe in Finland, America and India, and some time in England’s League One with Notts County and Brighton and Hove Albion in the 2000s.

Prior to his latest contract signing, McFaul had been in Finland, lining out eight times for Mikkelin Palloilijat in the Kakkonen since July. He last played in Ireland in 2013 before continuing on to Finland and then India, before returning once again.

🚨Breaking Announcement!🚨



FC Arizona brings on Irish International, Shane McFaul for the 2019 season! Shane previously played for League One teams Brighton and Notts County!

Shane, Welcome to the party! https://t.co/8TafO7FqEX — FC Arizona (@FCArizonaSoccer) December 13, 2018

Now though, he’s America-bound, putting pen to paper with the Phoenix outfit.

Former key Limerick midfielder Lee-J Lynch had been there, making five appearances for FC Arizona between March and July of this year, before returning to Sligo for a second stint.

🚨Breaking News!!🚨



FC Arizona signs Irish International Shane McFaul for the 2019 season! Shane previously played for League One teams, Brighton and Notts County in England!! Welcome Shane! pic.twitter.com/7J6xYiqfPH — FC Arizona (@FCArizonaSoccer) December 13, 2018

