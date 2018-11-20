This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 20 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ahead of national club final, 2017 All-Ireland winning boss lands Tipp job again

Tipperary ladies football manager Shane Ronayne is staying on for the next two years.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 11:26 AM
1 hour ago 1,624 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4349095
Staying on: Shane Ronayne.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Staying on: Shane Ronayne.
Staying on: Shane Ronayne.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

TIPPERARY MANAGER SHANE Ronayne will continue in charge of the county’s ladies footballers for another two years, the county board has confirmed.

The 2017 All-Ireland intermediate title-winning boss remains at the helm after an up and down 2018 for Tipperary.

His ratification comes as more good news for Ronayne after he steered Mourneabbey to a fourth All-Ireland senior club final in five years on Sunday, with the Cork side hoping that 2018 can be the year that they finally reach the Holy Grail.

Ronayne has guided the Clyda outfit to four in-a-row Cork and Munster crowns, but they were narrowly defeated in All-Ireland deciders in 2014, 2015 and 2017 while their journey came to an end at the semi-final stage in 2016.

They face Dublin and Leinster kingpins Foxrock-Cabinteely in Parnell Park on Saturday, 8 December and after numerous near misses on each end, they both target lifting the Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup for the first time.

Shane Ronayne celebrates winning Ronayne guided Tipp to All-Ireland glory in 2017. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

With Tipperary meanwhile, Ronayne took over ahead of the 2017 season after working under the great Eamonn Ryan at Cork.

In a massive year, the Premier county landed three titles — Division 3 league, Munster and All-Ireland honours — and went unbeaten.

This year, Ronayne — who also manages UCC — oversaw a hugely successful Division 2 league campaign, in which they beat Cavan in the final to secure promotion to the top flight for 2019.

In championship though, they were relegated from senior back down to the intermediate ranks. They held their own and contested well through the All-Ireland series, drawn in a tough group with Donegal and Kerry, but after relegation play-off losses to Waterford and Cavan, they tumbled back down to intermediate.

Ronayne’s backroom team for 2019 has been confirmed as Ed Burke, Tony Smith, Sarah Jane Burke and James O Leary as they face Division 1 football in January.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    All Black victory 'another rung on the ladder' for Ireland side full of leaders
    All Black victory 'another rung on the ladder' for Ireland side full of leaders
    Mixed feelings for Lowe as he watched Ireland defeat former team-mates
    Schmidt's Ireland hit highest-ever World Rugby ranking points total
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Stevens rejects argument that O'Neill can take Ireland no further
    Stevens rejects argument that O'Neill can take Ireland no further
    'We don't have Richard Dunnes, Robbie Keanes and Damien Duffs to carry us through anymore'
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    IRELAND
    Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    'Lumping balls forward to O’Brien is not going to be the way forward for us'
    Kellie Harrington bags another World medal as she guarantees bronze in India
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    2018 will be remembered as the year when Ireland's footballers became unwatchable
    2018 will be remembered as the year when Ireland's footballers became unwatchable
    Martin O'Neill enthusiastic for 2019 despite dismal end to dreadful year
    Player ratings: How do you think the Boys in Green fared against Denmark?
    DENMARK
    Goalless draw in Denmark sees Ireland fail to score for a fourth game in a row
    Goalless draw in Denmark sees Ireland fail to score for a fourth game in a row
    As it happened: Denmark vs Ireland, Uefa Nations League
    Martin O'Neill makes five changes to Ireland team for Denmark clash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie