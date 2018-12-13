Ireland's Shane Ryan books worlds final spot with new Irish record time

SHANE RYAN WILL contest the World Short Course Swimming Championships final after progressing through his semi-final today.

Competing in the men’s 50 backstroke, the 24-year-old finished third behind Russia’s Evgeny Rylov and Ryan Murphy of the USA to qualify in Hangzhou, China.

US-born Ryan, who is the current World University Games Champion and European Bronze medallist in the long course (50m) version of the event, set a new Irish record by clocking 22.96.

“I’m very happy, it was a bit quicker, I executed a couple of good things, I definitely got the first 25 down, I can clean up the turn and then just come home a bit quicker,” he said.

I definitely have more in the tank, I have a lane, I have an opportunity, I’ll just go swim and enjoy it.”

Also today, Darragh Greene broke the team’s fifth record in three days by winning his 200m breaststroke heat in a time of 2:07.60.

“I’m delighted with my swim today,” Greene said. “My main focus was just to work on my skills and get a pb in a morning swim, to be able to achieve an Irish Record at my first World Championships is a bonus.”

