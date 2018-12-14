Ireland's Ryan claims world bronze in 50m backstroke final

SHANE RYAN HAS won bronze for Ireland at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in China.

Beating the Irish record he set yesterday, the 24-year-old put in a superb display to clock a time of 22.76 in the 50m backstroke final.

Just like in the semi-final, Ryan finished behind Russia’s Evgeny Rylov and Ryan Murphy of the USA in Hangzhou.

He adds this latest success to his World University Games gold and European bronze medals in the long course (50m) version of the event.

More to follow

