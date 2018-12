Shane Ryan: goes in the 100m freestyle semi-final this morning.

SHANE RYAN CONTINUES to impress and break records at the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships in China.

He cruised into the semi-final of the 100m Freestyle earlier, clocking a new Irish record time of 46.97.

Ryan yesterday won bronze in the 50m backstroke. The 100m Freestyle semi-final takes place today at 11.15am.

