Injury forces Supple to retire just five months after featuring in Ireland squad

A MEMORABLE YEAR for Shane Supple has ended with the Bohemians goalkeeper being forced to call time on his career at the age of 31.

Having received medical advice, Supple announced this morning that he is retiring from football with immediate effect due to a persistent hip injury.

Supple joined Bohemians in 2016. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“As of today, I will be hanging up my gloves and stepping away from the game,” the Dubliner said in a statement. “This is a decision I haven’t taken lightly but due to a persistent hip issue and, after consultations with medical professionals, as well as those closest to me, I feel I can no longer play to the level needed and, more importantly, that I expect of myself.

“I need to listen to my body and can no longer put it through the high level of physical demand required at this level of competition as a goalkeeper in the League of Ireland.”

Supple’s form for Bohs saw him recognised with a senior Republic of Ireland call-up in May for the friendlies against France and USA. He was also named in the 2018 PFAI Team of the Year after a season in which Keith Long’s side finished sixth in the Premier Division and reached the FAI Cup semi-finals.

He said: “I had envisaged playing long into my 30s and had intended doing that with Bohs — a club that has been so good to me and has given me the most enjoyable years of my playing career.

“Sport has given me so much enjoyment from as long as I can remember up to my last game in Dalymount at the end of this season. Sport has taught me some of the most valuable life lessons and allowed me to meet some great people who have had such a positive impact on my life. I can look back on my career with no regrets and an awful lot of fond memories.”

Supple came through the ranks at Ipswich Town and made a first-team breakthrough in 2005. He also had loan spells at Falkirk at Oldham Athletic but quit professional football in 2009 after falling out of love with the game.

The FA Youth Cup winner — who also went on to win a Dublin senior football championship medal with St Brigid’s, as well as featuring on the Dublin panel — returned to soccer in 2015, first with Crumlin United, before being signed by Bohs the following year.

Supple lifting the cup after the 2011 Dublin SFC final victory for St Brigid's. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“To Keith Long, I can’t thank you enough for bringing me to the club,” Supple said. “You were always a man of your word, putting your team first. I don’t think you even realise the impact you have made on the players you manage.

“We are all better people having played under you. Our game and country need more people like you with the honesty, integrity and humility you display every day.

“I’d also like to thank Trevor Croly — the best coach on this island and someone who cares about his players and Chris Bennion, my goalkeeping coach, who, despite his limited hearing, has been a pleasure to work with.

“I’d like to mention Dave Henderson, who played a big part in me coming to Bohs and has been a constant mentor to me during my time at the club, a guy with an unbelievable knowledge of the game and who understands the player, not just his footballing ability but the personality and what motivates a player.

“Everyone at the club from Lynn O’Neill to Robbie Murray to Colly O’Connor — I can’t thank you enough for helping make my time at the club so enjoyable.

“I was lucky enough to be part of a dressing room full of good lads who became even better lads, and who played for the club, team-mates and management week in, week out.

“It was a privilege to play alongside some great leaders, in particular our captain Derek Pender and my old friend Ian Morris, who always led by example and drove this team to demand more from ourselves in every training session and game. Unfortunately, men like these are a dying breed in the game but Bohs were lucky to have two of the best.

With assistant manager Roy Keane before Ireland's game against France in May. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

I will miss Friday nights in Dalymount the most, the atmosphere created by the best fans in the world with the flares, banners and Johnny Logan’s Hold Me Now. Nothing will replace that!

“As a team we always knew you had our backs no matter the result and that’s something not many players can say about their own fans. It was so satisfying to repay you with the run we went on in the last three months of the season and to celebrate those nights with you after.

“It was just a shame we couldn’t give you a day out at the Aviva that you deserved so much. I will never forget the night of the replay down in Turner’s Cross when you all sung The Auld Triangle after the game as we warmed down, the hairs on the backs of our necks stood up.

“We may not have won any trophy, but we were successful in creating a bond between everyone associated with Bohs. Stick with Keith and this team because you won’t get a more honest bunch.

“I’m also delighted to see that Keith has already brought in an exceptionally promising young goalkeeper in James Talbot who will thrive if Bohs supporters give him the level of backing they did to me.

“I’d finally like to thank my dad for everything he has done for me down through the years. I would not be the man I am today if it wasn’t for him. Whether it was Ireland or England, Gaelic or football, you were always there. You were always my hero!

“Thank you to my mam and brother for their constant support down through the years, even when I didn’t make life easy for them, and to my girlfriend who has been a great support in helping me make this tough decision.

“I’m not sure what is next but I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life.”

