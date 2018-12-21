This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 21 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's your fault!' - Shaqiri reveals he's being blamed for Mourinho's sacking

The Liverpool forward bagged a match-winning double in the Premier League contest which proved to be the last for a now former Red Devils manager.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Dec 2018, 11:47 AM
1 hour ago 3,176 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4409960
Shaqiri celebrates a goal against Man United.
Shaqiri celebrates a goal against Man United.
Shaqiri celebrates a goal against Man United.

XHERDAN SHAQIRI HAS revealed how a number of his friends are blaming him for Manchester United parting with Jose Mourinho, with his double for Liverpool against the Red Devils leading to a managerial axe being wielded.

The Swizterland international stepped off the bench during a Premier League fixture at Anfield on December 16 to net a match-winning double.

With those efforts having helped Jurgen Klopp’s side to a first victory over their old adversaries in eight attempts, drastic action was taken by deflated opponents.

The contest proved to be the last for Mourinho as United manager, with his contract having been torn up and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointed on an interim basis in his place.

On the role he played in a high-profile departure from Old Trafford, Shaqiri told The Guardian: “I had a lot of messages from my friends when it happened.

“There were a lot of good messages about the United game at first and then, when the news came out about Mourinho, I had messages saying: ‘That’s your fault!’ But this is football sometimes.

“I don’t think it was just because we won that game that United wanted to change their manager.

“There were other reasons but it means the game goes down in history. It will always be in my history too.”

While United are preparing to make a fresh start in what has been a testing 2018-19 campaign to date, Liverpool are riding high at the top of the Premier League table.

Shaqiri has helped to put them there, with the 27-year-old proving to be quite the bargain for Klopp following a £13 million ($16m) summer move from Stoke.

He has made important contributions from the start and off the bench, but fierce competition for places means that he is not guaranteed to figure on a regular basis.

“Every player wants to play, that’s pretty normal,” Shaqiri added on his role at Anfield.

“Every player is unhappy when he’s on the bench, that’s pretty normal too. But it’s football, only 11 players can start and the coach has his game-plan for each game.”

Liverpool return to action on Friday night with a tricky trip to an in-form Wolves side looking to secure a fourth successive victory in the English top-flight.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    Mourinho had to 'take the consequences' — Klopp
    Solskjaer set to replace Mourinho after Man United gaffe
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'I'll speak to the ones who are not playing...I don’t think anyone has been on the bench more than me'
    'I'll speak to the ones who are not playing...I don’t think anyone has been on the bench more than me'
    Frustrated Tottenham block questions to Pochettino about Man Utd job
    'A dual role' - Phelan assures A-League side he's committed through Old Trafford stint
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'James is getting better': 11 months on McCarthy nears Everton return after double leg-break
    'James is getting better': 11 months on McCarthy nears Everton return after double leg-break
    'We have asked a lot of him' - Burnley extend Hendrick's stay
    Blind Liverpool fan who went viral pays visit to Klopp, Salah and the Reds squad
    SPURS
    'It was an amazing reaction': Pochettino praises Alli after bottle throwing incident
    'It was an amazing reaction': Pochettino praises Alli after bottle throwing incident
    Police and Arsenal launch investigation after Dele Alli struck on head by bottle
    Chelsea leave it late to seal progression as League Cup semi-final draw made

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie