Faugheen put to the sword by stablemate Sharjah at Punchestown

SHARJAH STUNNED FAUGHEEN fans and favourite backers alike as he upset his star stablemate to win the Grade 1 Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.

Faugheen had been sent off the red-hot 2/5 favourite for Sunday’s two-mile feature but was left chasing shadows down the home straight as the younger of Rich Ricci’s horses powered clear for a comfortable seven-and-a-half length victory.

“The ease of the win surprised me a bit, but he promised to win a big one a few times last season,” Paul Townend said after winning on board the 7/2 second-favourite.

“I wouldn’t write Faugheen off.”

That 1-2 was the second part of a double on the day for Ricci and trainer Willie Mullins following Some Neck’s win the Grade 2 Florida Pearl Novice Chase.

The 7/1 shot, ridden by David Mullins, did just enough to hold off favourite Blow by Blow and win by a neck.

Malone Road was an impressive winner of the bumper in the hands of Jamie Codd for Gordon Elliot, skating clear of the highly-rated Mt Leinster to win by eight-and-a-half lengths.

Punchestown – Sunday’s results

12.05 - 1. My Hometown (9/2) 2. Mtada Supreme (20/1) 3. Ballyboker Bridge (16/1)

1. My Hometown (9/2) 2. Mtada Supreme (20/1) 3. Ballyboker Bridge (16/1) 12.35 - 1. Hearts Are Trumps (4/1 2fav) 2. Makitorix (8/1) 3. Like An Open Book (6/1)

1. Hearts Are Trumps (4/1 2fav) 2. Makitorix (8/1) 3. Like An Open Book (6/1) 13.05 - 1. Mighty Stowaway (13/2 j2fav) 2. Neddyvaughan (10/1) 3. Grand Partner (11/1)

1. Mighty Stowaway (13/2 j2fav) 2. Neddyvaughan (10/1) 3. Grand Partner (11/1) 13.40 - 1. Some Neck (7/1) 2. Blow By Blow (Evs fav) 3. Nick Lost (7/2 2fav)

1. Some Neck (7/1) 2. Blow By Blow (Evs fav) 3. Nick Lost (7/2 2fav) 14.15 - 1. Sharjah (7/2 2fav) 2. Faugheen (2/5f) 3. Tombstone (20/1)

1. Sharjah (7/2 2fav) 2. Faugheen (2/5f) 3. Tombstone (20/1) 14.50 - 1. Court Maid (9/2 fav) 2. Jack Fiasco (6/1 2fav) 3. Ozzie’s Way (9/1)

1. Court Maid (9/2 fav) 2. Jack Fiasco (6/1 2fav) 3. Ozzie’s Way (9/1) 15.20 - 1. Satoshi (14/1) 2. Relegate (4/9f) 3. Cuneo (3/1 2fav)

1. Satoshi (14/1) 2. Relegate (4/9f) 3. Cuneo (3/1 2fav) 15.55 - 1. Malone Road (5/6f) 2. Mt Leinster (6/5 2fav) 3. Mam Trasna (10/1)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: