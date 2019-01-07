This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
One Irishman replaces another as Leeds United defender makes Hearts move

Conor Shaughnessy has joined the Edinburgh outfit on loan, with Jimmy Dunne returning to Burnley.

By Paul Dollery Monday 7 Jan 2019, 4:20 PM
Leeds United's Conor Shaughnessy (left) will join Hearts on loan following the return of Jimmy Dunne (right) to Burnley.
Image: PA Images
Leeds United's Conor Shaughnessy (left) will join Hearts on loan following the return of Jimmy Dunne (right) to Burnley.
Image: PA Images

IRISH DEFENDER CONOR Shaughnessy has joined Hearts on loan until the end of the season.

Shaughnessy replaces fellow Ireland U21 international Jimmy Dunne at the Scottish Premiership club. Dunne has returned to Burnley following the end of his loan spell in Edinburgh.

A 22-year-old centre-half from Galway, Shaughnessy has made 15 first-team appearances for Leeds since his debut in August 2017.

Opportunities for the player have been scarce this season with the current Championship leaders. His only appearance under Marcelo Bielsa came in a Carabao Cup clash with Preston.

Shaughnessy could come up against his older brother later this month. 26-year-old Joe Shaughnessy is the captain at St Johnstone, who Hearts will play host to on 26 January.

Dunne joined Hearts back in August and played in every minute of their league campaign until he was sidelined by an ankle injury last month.

The 21-year-old Louth native received his first senior Ireland call-up in November, when he was an unused substitute in the goalless draw with Denmark in the Uefa Nations League.

Dunne, who helped Accrington Stanley win the League Two title during a loan spell last season, has yet to make his first-team debut at Burnley. 

Prior to his loan move to Hearts, the English Premier League club extended his contract until the summer of 2020.

