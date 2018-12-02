Shaun Williams scores late Millwall equaliser but injury concern as Ireland duo both limp off

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL SHAUN Williams scored a late equaliser on Sunday afternoon as struggling Millwall snatched a point away to Bristol City in the Championship.

The Lions are currently in the relegation zone and secured a crucial 1-1 draw against a Bristol side which featured Ireland midfielder Callum O’Dowda off the bench in the second half.

An own goal from Jake Cooper saw the hosts take a 1-0 lead seven minutes after half-time, with former Sporting Fingal footballer Williams providing a precise finish to level proceedings, smacking a pinpoint volley past goalkeeper Niki Mäenpää to make it 1-1 after 78 minutes.

The game would end on a frustrating note for Millwall, however, as both Williams and Ireland striker Aiden O’Brien limped off injured in the second half.

Millwall team-mates Shaun Williams and Aiden O'Brien both made their senior Ireland debuts this year. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

O’Brien made his Ireland debut in September and scored on his first appearance in the green shirt in a 1-1 friendly away to Poland.

The 25-year-old was stretchered off after 59 minutes, while Williams departed just three minutes after scoring.

The 32-year-old Dubliner, who has made over 200 appearances for Millwall since moving to The Den in 2014, picked up a knock after scoring and was replaced. Sunday’s strike was the defensive midfield’s sixth goal of the season.

Like club team-mate O’Brien, Williams also had to be patient before earning recognition on the international front.

He made his Ireland debut under Martin O’Neill in May during a friendly with France in Paris, also coming off the bench against Wales in the Uefa Nations League in September.

