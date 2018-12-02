This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 2 December, 2018
Shaun Williams scores late Millwall equaliser but injury concern as Ireland duo both limp off

Both Williams and Aiden O’Brien limped off injured during their side’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 5:07 PM
1 hour ago 1,353 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4349038
Ireland international Shaun Williams in action for Millwall.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Ireland international Shaun Williams in action for Millwall.
Ireland international Shaun Williams in action for Millwall.
Image: EMPICS Sport

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL SHAUN Williams scored a late equaliser on Sunday afternoon as struggling Millwall snatched a point away to Bristol City in the Championship.

The Lions are currently in the relegation zone and secured a crucial 1-1 draw against a Bristol side which featured Ireland midfielder Callum O’Dowda off the bench in the second half.

An own goal from Jake Cooper saw the hosts take a 1-0 lead seven minutes after half-time, with former Sporting Fingal footballer Williams providing a precise finish to level proceedings, smacking a pinpoint volley past goalkeeper Niki Mäenpää to make it 1-1 after 78 minutes.

The game would end on a frustrating note for Millwall, however, as both Williams and Ireland striker Aiden O’Brien limped off injured in the second half.

Shaun Williams and Aiden O'Brien after the game Millwall team-mates Shaun Williams and Aiden O'Brien both made their senior Ireland debuts this year. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

O’Brien made his Ireland debut in September and scored on his first appearance in the green shirt in a 1-1 friendly away to Poland.

The 25-year-old was stretchered off after 59 minutes, while Williams departed just three minutes after scoring.

The 32-year-old Dubliner, who has made over 200 appearances for Millwall since moving to The Den in 2014, picked up a knock after scoring and was replaced. Sunday’s strike was the defensive midfield’s sixth goal of the season.

Like club team-mate O’Brien, Williams also had to be patient before earning recognition on the international front.

He made his Ireland debut under Martin O’Neill in May during a friendly with France in Paris, also coming off the bench against Wales in the Uefa Nations League in September.

