Shaun Williams scores late Millwall equaliser but injury concern as Ireland duo both limp off

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL SHAUN Williams scored a late equaliser on Sunday afternoon as struggling Millwall snatched a point away to Bristol City in the Championship.
The Lions are currently in the relegation zone and secured a crucial 1-1 draw against a Bristol side which featured Ireland midfielder Callum O’Dowda off the bench in the second half.
An own goal from Jake Cooper saw the hosts take a 1-0 lead seven minutes after half-time, with former Sporting Fingal footballer Williams providing a precise finish to level proceedings, smacking a pinpoint volley past goalkeeper Niki Mäenpää to make it 1-1 after 78 minutes.
The game would end on a frustrating note for Millwall, however, as both Williams and Ireland striker Aiden O’Brien limped off injured in the second half.
O’Brien made his Ireland debut in September and scored on his first appearance in the green shirt in a 1-1 friendly away to Poland.
The 25-year-old was stretchered off after 59 minutes, while Williams departed just three minutes after scoring.
The 32-year-old Dubliner, who has made over 200 appearances for Millwall since moving to The Den in 2014, picked up a knock after scoring and was replaced. Sunday’s strike was the defensive midfield’s sixth goal of the season.
Like club team-mate O’Brien, Williams also had to be patient before earning recognition on the international front.
He made his Ireland debut under Martin O’Neill in May during a friendly with France in Paris, also coming off the bench against Wales in the Uefa Nations League in September.
