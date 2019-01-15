This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 15 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Another good signing for Shelbourne as former Rovers defender Luke Byrne joins

The Reds are putting together a promising squad ahead of their 2019 First Division campaign.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 11:19 AM
1 hour ago 834 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4440596
Signed, sealed, delivered: Luke Byrne.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Signed, sealed, delivered: Luke Byrne.
Signed, sealed, delivered: Luke Byrne.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

SHELBOURNE HAVE COMPLETED the capture of another big addition ahead of the 2019 SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign.

Defender Luke Byrne comes as the latest arrival to the Tolka Park outfit as new manager Ian Morris assembles a promising squad for a big promotion push.

25-year-old Byrne had spent the last five seasons at Shamrock Rovers, before parting ways with the Tallaght-based club in October.

The former Ireland underage international played his underage football with St Kevin’s before joining Bohemians and making his senior debut there in February 2012.

He made 48 appearances in total for the Gypsies. From there, Byrne made 105 appearances — 97 starts — for Rovers and scored one goal; against Galway United in 2015.

A cruciate injury hampered the Dubliner’s 2016 season and kept him out of action for almost a year before returning to start 26 games the following campaign

In 2018, he played just 12 games in all competitions.

The player is relishing his ‘new chapter’ at Shels he said, where a strong squad with plenty of Premier Division quality is in place.

Former Liverpool youth midfielder Alex O’Hanlon, Conan Byrne and Bohemians duo Oscar Brennan and Dan Byrne all linked up with the side before Christmas.

“We’re delighted to announce that Luke Byrne has signed for the Reds,” Shelbourne wrote on Twitter this morning. “The 25-year-old defender played for Shamrock Rovers last season. Welcome to Shels, Luke! #WeAreShels”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings into Chelsea chants
    Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings into Chelsea chants
    Lloris: Spurs 'ready to fight' for titles without Kane
    PSG star hints at retirement next year
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'De Gea is the best in the world': Man United goalkeeper lauded by team-mates
    'De Gea is the best in the world': Man United goalkeeper lauded by team-mates
    De Gea: 'Solskjaer has brought happiness, this is the real Manchester United'
    Rashford strike downs Tottenham as Man United secure fifth Premier League win in a row
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Arsenal 'keeper Cech to retire at the end of the season
    Arsenal 'keeper Cech to retire at the end of the season
    Walker: Being dropped by Manchester City a reality check
    Man City ready to pounce on any Liverpool slip-ups, says Guardiola
    TENNIS
    Serena Williams calls first round Australian Open rout 'the greatest win' of her career
    Serena Williams calls first round Australian Open rout 'the greatest win' of her career
    Andy Murray watches on as peers pay tribute to his career and character
    Sharapova remorseless after dishing out double-bagel defeat to tearful British qualifier Dart

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie