Another good signing for Shelbourne as former Rovers defender Luke Byrne joins

SHELBOURNE HAVE COMPLETED the capture of another big addition ahead of the 2019 SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign.

Defender Luke Byrne comes as the latest arrival to the Tolka Park outfit as new manager Ian Morris assembles a promising squad for a big promotion push.

25-year-old Byrne had spent the last five seasons at Shamrock Rovers, before parting ways with the Tallaght-based club in October.

The former Ireland underage international played his underage football with St Kevin’s before joining Bohemians and making his senior debut there in February 2012.

New chapter 🔴⚪️ Hopefully a successful season for us https://t.co/0Z29GlZhwR — Luke Byrne (@LukeByrne93) January 15, 2019

He made 48 appearances in total for the Gypsies. From there, Byrne made 105 appearances — 97 starts — for Rovers and scored one goal; against Galway United in 2015.

A cruciate injury hampered the Dubliner’s 2016 season and kept him out of action for almost a year before returning to start 26 games the following campaign

In 2018, he played just 12 games in all competitions.

My last season as a @ShamrockRovers rovers player finished. I gave everything I had on and off the pitch for 5 years. Thanks to everyone connected with the club for treating me so well. Best of luck to everyone involved from the academy upto first team next season. — Luke Byrne (@LukeByrne93) October 27, 2018

The player is relishing his ‘new chapter’ at Shels he said, where a strong squad with plenty of Premier Division quality is in place.

Former Liverpool youth midfielder Alex O’Hanlon, Conan Byrne and Bohemians duo Oscar Brennan and Dan Byrne all linked up with the side before Christmas.

“We’re delighted to announce that Luke Byrne has signed for the Reds,” Shelbourne wrote on Twitter this morning. “The 25-year-old defender played for Shamrock Rovers last season. Welcome to Shels, Luke! #WeAreShels”

